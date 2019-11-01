Tesco logo
Ee Pay As You Go £15 Multi Sim

Ee Pay As You Go £15 Multi Sim

£0.99
Our Pay as you go packs give you the best value for data, texts and minutes. Meaning you get more for your money than standard rates. This Data pack gives you a whopping 5GB Data, Unlimited texts and 500 minutes when you top up by £15.Power up your pay as you go with Free Boosts. Every time you buy 3 packs in a row you can get an extra 500MB data in all your future packs, for free. Prefer minutes, you can boost those instead. It's our way of saying thanks for being with us, and it's your best way of getting loads of free data every month.

Inclusive EU Roaming. You can take all your pay as you go pack minutes, texts and data with you to use anywhere in the EU at no extra cost.My EE Stay in control. Check your allowances and free boosts, choose or change your pack any time. Go to ee.co.uk/registerme and download the app from your app store.

Product Height
9 Millimetre
Product Width
6 Millimetre
Product Weight
0.01KG
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Type
SIM card
Network
EE
Credit
Texts
Calls