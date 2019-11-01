Store Locator
Ee Pay As You Go Data Bundle £10
Ee Pay As You Go Data Bundle £10
Offer available
Offer available
Ee Pay As You Go Data Bundle £10
£0.99
Express delivery
Orders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*
Special Offers
Buy a SIM free handset and get a SIM card free
Product information
Join the UK Network with 4G in more places than any other.Our packs give you the best value for data, minutes and texts. Meaning you get more for your money than standard rates.Get free boosts every time you buy three packs in a row.
Product specifications
Dimensions
Product Height
1 Millimetre
Product Width
1 Millimetre
Product Weight
1 Gram
Key Information
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Type
SIM card
Features
Network
EE
Credit
Texts
Y
Calls
100 Minutes
