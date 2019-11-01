Tesco logo
There are no items currently in your Basket

O2 Rollover Bundle Sim

Offer available
altText
altText
Offer available

O2 Rollover Bundle Sim

£0.99

Special Offers

Buy a SIM free handset and get a SIM card free

Product information

O2 Big Bundles are perfect if you use your phone a lot and want to get more for your money. There's no contract. Just top up £10 a month to keep your Big Bundle active.Here's what you get with a £10 Big Bundle sim.' 3GB data, unlimited minutes and texts. \r \n \r \n ' Up to 10% back on top-ups every 3 months with O2 Rewards, to spend on what you like. \r \n ' A whole range of offers, freebies, prize draws and privileges through the free Priority app - like a free drink at CaffÃ¨ Nero every week, and £5 main courses at Pizza Express. \r \n ' Data rollover, that lets you carry over your unused data from the previous month. \r \n ' Access to over 15,000 O2 Wifi hotspots up and down the country, so you can save your data for when you really need it.The O2 Big Bundle sim will work in any mobile handset, and the sim pack includes instructions on how to top up. As soon as you've topped up, we'll automatically swap your credit for your Big Bundle and your sim will be ready to use straight away.

Product specifications

What's in the Box
Legal Copy
Terms apply. See o2.co.uk/terms
Product Height
85 Millimetre
Product Width
125 Millimetre
Product Weight
14 Gram
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Type
SIM card
Prizes and Awards Won
Winner of uSwitch Best Network for Coverage 2018
Network
O2
Credit
Texts
Y
Calls