Tesco logo
There are no items currently in your Basket

Vodafone E Voucher 15.00

altText
altText

Vodafone E Voucher 15.00

£15.00
Download (via e-mail)Digital Download (via e-mail)

Product information

On Vodafone, getting toped up is easy. When you buy this top up, a voucher number will be sent to your email address. You can redeem this by calling 2345 from your phone and following the instructions.

Product specifications

Product Height
1 Millimetre
Product Width
1 Millimetre
Product Weight
1 Gram
Manufacturer Warranty Period
Not Known
Type
Digital download
Network
Vodafone
Credit
Texts
Calls