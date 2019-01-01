Product information

"""1. Swap your £10 top-up for our BIG TALK or BIG DATA bundles2. Access to 2 million+ WiFi hotspots3. Keep your old number and get 100 free minutesTop up £10 with Virgin Mobile and you can exchange it for either our BIG TALK or BIG DATA bundle. BIG TALK features unlimited calls to UK landlines and 120 minutes to mobiles - ideal for chatterboxes. BIG DATA is for those who love to email, browse the web, use social media and stream music - you'll get 1GB of data and 3,000 text messages. Virgin Media Fibre or TV customers get unlimited calls to other Virgin Mobiles. There are great perks when you top up monthly with Virgin Mobile, as well as free access to more than 2 million WiFi hotspots - including the London Underground. The allowance is valid for a month and you must top up a minimum of £10. Pay as you go is available for standard, micro and nano SIMs. Sorted""."