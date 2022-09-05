Special Offers

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Product information

The TCL 306 is for those who enjoy watching the latest blockbusters with it’s simply stunning 6.52” HD+ V-Notch display. The 20:9 aspect ratio display allows you to properly pamper yourself when streaming your favorite series on catch up or on demand.,The TCL 306 will provide an even better visual experience with the help of various eye care modes such as Reading Mode, Dark Mode and Eye-comfort mode - With the specialised Reading and Eye comfort mode the TCL 306 will cause less eye strain with longer periods of use.,The versatile triple camera system and 5MP HDR front camera will perfectly complement your social media needs. Capture high-res photos, bokeh portraits with a PDAF fast focus system through the TCL 306’s AI optimized triple camera.,Portraits get the best exposure with HDR and AI Face Tracking on both the rear & front camera. Even under challenging scenarios such as when your subject is backlit on shots.,The long lasting 5000mAh battery with the intelligent power saving mode will help keep you connected for up to two days on a single charge. AI learns your usage behaviors to save energy so your phone can automatically shut down certain power-intensive features when you are asleep conserving battery.,The TCL 306 is a phone you can trust to keep all your work and personal files safe and secure. Simply set up access Face Key to access your phone instantly through facial recognition or through the fingerprint sensor on the back.,The fast octa core processor is coupled to 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM allowing your favorite apps to run optimally with Android™ 12. The 3-Card slot supports up to 512GB extra memory, giving you more room to store more of anything you like.

Product specifications

What's in the Box
UK Mains charger, Type C 2.0 USB cable, Quick Guide, SIM card tool
Screen Type
HD+ with Mini Notch camera
Screen Size
6.5"
Video Capability
Yes
Operating System
Android
CPU
MediaTek Helio G25
Internal Memory
32GB
Internal CPU RAM
3GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 400GB microSD
Primary Camera
Yes
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
13MP
Secondary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
5MP
Video Recording Capability
1080p (Full HD)
Mains Charger Included
Yes
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
No
Battery Type
Lithium polymer
Battery Capacity (mAh)
5000mAh
Talk Time (hrs)
35
Standby Time (hrs)
500
Wireless Charging Available
No
Product Height
1 Millimetre
Product Width
1 Millimetre
Product Weight
1 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Blue
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
2 years
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Yes
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Sensors
In-display fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Electronic compass, Gyroscope, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Water & Dust Resistance
No
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
No