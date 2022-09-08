Special Offers

Product information

The Alcatel 1 offers users all the smartphone essentials they need, in a compact, stylish design. Powered by a Quad-core chipset, the Alcatel 1 runs Android™ 11 (Go edition) for fast performance that lets users switch quickly and easily between apps. Smart Manager helps keep performance fluid, through intelligent app management, memory optimization, and battery-saving modes.,With a 5-inch 18:9 display, the Alcatel 1 is ideal for watching videos on the move, with a curved bezel that provides a comfortable, rounded grip. Meanwhile, the finely carved texture on the back provides a non-slip, anti-fingerprint surface and a moving light effect that complements the phone’s delicate aesthetic.,The Alcatel 1 was created with a smart, easy, user experience in mind. When taking a photo, face tracking helps you keep you and your friends in focus. And Eye Comfort mode reduces the amount of blue light from your screen, helping you to reduce eye strain.