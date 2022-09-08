Special Offers

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Alcatel 1 2021 Volcano Black

Alcatel 1 2021 Volcano Black

£52.99
Product information

The Alcatel 1 offers users all the smartphone essentials they need, in a compact, stylish design. Powered by a Quad-core chipset, the Alcatel 1 runs Android™ 11 (Go edition) for fast performance that lets users switch quickly and easily between apps. Smart Manager helps keep performance fluid, through intelligent app management, memory optimization, and battery-saving modes.,With a 5-inch 18:9 display, the Alcatel 1 is ideal for watching videos on the move, with a curved bezel that provides a comfortable, rounded grip. Meanwhile, the finely carved texture on the back provides a non-slip, anti-fingerprint surface and a moving light effect that complements the phone’s delicate aesthetic.,The Alcatel 1 was created with a smart, easy, user experience in mind. When taking a photo, face tracking helps you keep you and your friends in focus. And Eye Comfort mode reduces the amount of blue light from your screen, helping you to reduce eye strain.

Product specifications

What's in the Box
Wired mains charger, SIM tool, quick-start-guide and product leaflet
Screen Type
FWVGA
Screen Size
5"
Video Capability
Yes
Operating System
Android
Software Version
Android 11 Go Edition
CPU
Quad-Core 1.28GHz
Internal Memory
16GB
Internal CPU RAM
1GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 32GB microSD
Primary Camera
Yes
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
5MP
Secondary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
2MP
Video Recording Capability
1080p (Full HD)
Mains Charger Included
Yes
USB cable included
No
Headphones included
No
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
2000mAh
Talk Time (hrs)
8
Standby Time (hrs)
210
Wireless Charging Available
No
Product Height
138 Millimetre
Product Width
66 Millimetre
Product Weight
134 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
2 years
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
microUSB
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
No
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Sensors
Accelerometer, Ambient light, Proximity, GPS
Water & Dust Resistance
No
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
No