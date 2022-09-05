We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Store Locator
Contact us
Help
Sign in
My Orders
Tesco.com
Tesco logo
There are no items currently in your Basket
There are no items currently in your Basket
Menu
Mobile Phones
SIMs & Online Top Ups
More
Alcatel 3082X Dark Grey
Alcatel 3082X Dark Grey
Offer available
Offer available
Alcatel 3082X Dark Grey
£49.99
Add to basket
Express delivery
Orders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*
Special Offers
Buy A Tesco Mobile Top Up and Save £10 on Selected Handsets
FREE SIM SAVE £0.99
Product information
"The Alcatel 3082 brings you high-speed and 4G connectivity, in the timeless flip-phone design."
Product specifications
Additional Information
What's in the Box
"Wired mains charge, charging cradle, quick start guide, product leaflet "
Screen
Screen Type
QVGA
Screen Size
"2.4"""
Video Capability
Y
Software
Operating System
Propietry
Software Version
1
CPU
N/A
Memory
Internal Memory
128MB
Internal CPU RAM
64MB
Expandable Memory Slot
None
Camera
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
"1.3"""
Secondary Camera
N
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
VGA
Video Recording Capability
480p
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
N
Headphones included
N
Power
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
1380mAh
Talk Time (hrs)
6.5
Standby Time (hrs)
270hrs
Wireless Charging Available
N
Dimensions
Product Height
106 Millimetre
Product Width
52 Millimetre
Product Weight
111 Gram
Key Information
Type
Feature phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Grey
Mobile Internet
2G
Touch Screen
N
Manufacturer Warranty Period
24
Prizes and Awards Won
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
Micro USB
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
N
Variant
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Grey
Additional Features
Sensors
N/A
Water & Dust Resistance
N
Keypad
Standard 12-key
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
Show All