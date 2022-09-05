Special Offers

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Alcatel 3082X Dark Grey

Alcatel 3082X Dark Grey

£49.99
Product information

"The Alcatel 3082 brings you high-speed and 4G connectivity, in the timeless flip-phone design."

Product specifications

What's in the Box
"Wired mains charge, charging cradle, quick start guide, product leaflet "
Screen Type
QVGA
Screen Size
"2.4"""
Video Capability
Y
Operating System
Propietry
Software Version
1
CPU
N/A
Internal Memory
128MB
Internal CPU RAM
64MB
Expandable Memory Slot
None
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
"1.3"""
Secondary Camera
N
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
VGA
Video Recording Capability
480p
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
N
Headphones included
N
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
1380mAh
Talk Time (hrs)
6.5
Standby Time (hrs)
270hrs
Wireless Charging Available
N
Product Height
106 Millimetre
Product Width
52 Millimetre
Product Weight
111 Gram
Type
Feature phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Grey
Mobile Internet
2G
Touch Screen
N
Manufacturer Warranty Period
24
Prizes and Awards Won
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
Micro USB
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
N
Sensors
N/A
Water & Dust Resistance
N
Keypad
Standard 12-key
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio