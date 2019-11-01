Product information

Lightweight at only 63 grams, the Alcatel 1066 is an easy to use phone with a super compact body and traditional keyboard. It comes equipped with a clear, fuss-free 1.8-inch QQVGA display and a rear camera for taking pictures and videos. A built-in FM radio lets you listen to your favourite stations, even when you're out and about or travelling. The long battery life gives you plenty of talk time, while a micro USB connector allows for convenient charging. It also has a music player, alarm clock, torch and calendar, and supports a microSD card up to 16GB.