Sim Free Alcatel 1066 Black

Offer available
Sim Free Alcatel 1066 Black

£19.00
Product information

Lightweight at only 63 grams, the Alcatel 1066 is an easy to use phone with a super compact body and traditional keyboard. It comes equipped with a clear, fuss-free 1.8-inch QQVGA display and a rear camera for taking pictures and videos. A built-in FM radio lets you listen to your favourite stations, even when you're out and about or travelling. The long battery life gives you plenty of talk time, while a micro USB connector allows for convenient charging. It also has a music player, alarm clock, torch and calendar, and supports a microSD card up to 16GB.

Product specifications

What's in the Box
USB CableMicro USB PlugStereo EarphonesUser guide & warranty
Screen Type
QQVGA
Screen Size
"1.8"""
Video Capability
Y
Operating System
Proprietary
Software Version
Alcatel
CPU
0
Internal Memory
4MB
Internal CPU RAM
0
Expandable Memory Slot
None
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
VGA
Secondary Camera
N
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
Video Recording Capability
480p
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
N
Headphones included
N
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
400
Talk Time (hrs)
3
Standby Time (hrs)
160
Wireless Charging Available
Product Height
108.5 Millimetre
Product Width
45 Millimetre
Product Weight
63 Gram
Type
Feature phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
2G
Touch Screen
N
Manufacturer Warranty Period
1 year
Prizes and Awards Won
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Standard SIM
Charger Connection Type
Nokia 2mm thin tip
GSM Frequency
DualBand
NFC
Bluetooth®
N
Wi-Fi Capability
N
Sensors
Water & Dust Resistance
Keypad
Standard 12-key
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
Y