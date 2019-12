Product information

Alcatel U3 3G provides a first rate smartphone experience at an unbeatable price. The compact 4'' display combined with the outstanding textured design ensures an easy grip and a comfortable feel. What's more, the U3 has front and rear cameras, with flash, for perfect pictures at any light. Alcatel's Phone Guard helps to save valuable battery, boost performance and protect your phone from viruses. Alcatel U3 3G provides the fantastic value for first-time smartphone buyers.