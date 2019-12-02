Product information

The Alcatel 2038X is a simple to use smartphone with a large and bright 2.4-inch display, standard 12-button keypad, built-in FM radio and a VGA camera for taking photos and recording video. With 3G connectivity, the 2038X gives you easy access to the mobile internet, including social media apps such as Facebook and Twitter. Memory can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card, so you don't have to worry about running out of space.Powering the Alcatel 2038X is an 950mAh lithium-ion battery that gives you around 8 hours of talk time and a standby time of 160 hours.