Tesco Mobile Alcatel 2038X White

Tesco Mobile Alcatel 2038X White

£19.99
Product information

The Alcatel 2038X is a simple to use smartphone with a large and bright 2.4-inch display, standard 12-button keypad, built-in FM radio and a VGA camera for taking photos and recording video. With 3G connectivity, the 2038X gives you easy access to the mobile internet, including social media apps such as Facebook and Twitter. Memory can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card, so you don't have to worry about running out of space.Powering the Alcatel 2038X is an 950mAh lithium-ion battery that gives you around 8 hours of talk time and a standby time of 160 hours.

Product specifications

What's in the Box
Battery, USB Charger, Micro USB Cable, Quick User Guide
Screen Type
QVGA
Screen Size
"3"""
Video Capability
N
Operating System
Proprietary
Software Version
00001
CPU
460MHZ
Internal Memory
512MB
Internal CPU RAM
64MB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 32GB microSD
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
VGA
Secondary Camera
N
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
Video Recording Capability
N
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
Y
Battery Type
Lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
950
Talk Time (hrs)
8
Standby Time (hrs)
160
Wireless Charging Available
N
Product Height
124 Millimetre
Product Width
51.5 Millimetre
Product Weight
88 Gram
Type
Feature phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
White
Mobile Internet
3G
Touch Screen
N
Manufacturer Warranty Period
12 months
Prizes and Awards Won
SIM Slots
Single SIM
SIM Type
Micro SIM
Charger Connection Type
microUSB
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
N
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
N
Sensors
Water & Dust Resistance
N
Keypad
Standard 12-key
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
Y