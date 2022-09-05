Special Offers

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Moto G62 5G Midnight Grey

Offer available
Offer available

Moto G62 5G Midnight Grey

£199.99
Express delivery: Orders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday

Product information

6.5" FHD+ 120 Hz ultra-smooth display. Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos®. moto g62 5G, made to entertain.

Product specifications

What's in the Box
Phone, charger, USB lead, SIM removal tool, protective back cover
Screen Type
LCD IPS
Screen Size
6.5"
Video Capability
Yes
Operating System
Android
Software Version
Android
CPU
SG 480+
Internal Memory
64GB
Internal CPU RAM
4GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 400GB microSD
Primary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
8MP
Video Recording Capability
1080p (Full HD)
Mains Charger Included
Yes
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
Yes
Battery Type
Lithium polymer
Battery Capacity (mAh)
5000
Talk Time (hrs)
Up to 50 hours
Standby Time (hrs)
Up to 500 hours
Wireless Charging Available
No
Product Height
161.83 Millimetre
Product Width
73.96 Millimetre
Product Weight
184 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Grey
Mobile Internet
5G
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
2 years
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Yes
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Network
SIM Free
Colour
Grey
Sensors
Proximity, compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light
Water & Dust Resistance
Yes
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
Yes