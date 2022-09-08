We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Moto E30 Mineral Grey
Moto E30 Mineral Grey
Offer available
Offer available
Moto E30 Mineral Grey
£114.99
Express delivery
Orders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*
Special Offers
FREE SIM SAVE £0.99
Buy A Tesco Mobile Top Up and Save £10 on Selected Handsets
Product information
With a 48 MP triple camera system and a 6.5” 90 Hz Max Vision HD+ display, moto e30 sets your imagination free. Capture sharper photos and videos in any light, and view the results on a fluid ultra-wide 90 Hz display
Product specifications
Screen
Screen Type
IPS
Screen Size
6.5"
Video Capability
Yes
Software
Operating System
Android
Software Version
Android 11 Go
CPU
UNISOC T700
Memory
Internal Memory
32MB
Internal CPU RAM
2GB
Expandable Memory Slot
Up to 1TB microSD
Camera
Primary Camera
Yes
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
42MP
Secondary Camera
Yes
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
8MP
Video Recording Capability
1080p (Full HD)
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
Yes
USB cable included
Yes
Headphones included
No
Power
Battery Type
Lithium polymer
Battery Capacity (mAh)
5000
Wireless Charging Available
No
Dimensions
Product Height
165.1 Millimetre
Product Width
75.7 Millimetre
Product Weight
198 Gram
Key Information
Type
Smart phone
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Yes
Manufacturer Warranty Period
2 Years
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
No
Bluetooth®
Yes
Wi-Fi Capability
Yes
Additional Features
Sensors
Fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Water & Dust Resistance
Yes
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Yes
Built-in FM Radio
Yes
