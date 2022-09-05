Special Offers

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Motorola Moto G50 Aqua Green
Motorola Moto G50 Aqua Green
Motorola Moto G50 Aqua Green
£199.99
Express delivery
Orders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*
Product information
"The new moto g50 gives you the next generation speed you want. Films that download in seconds? With superfast 5G speed, you got it"
Product specifications
Additional Information
What's in the Box
"Phone, charger, USB lead, SIM removal tool, protective back cover"
Screen
Screen Type
IPS
Screen Size
"6.5"""
Video Capability
Y
Software
Operating System
Android Lollipop
Software Version
Android 11
CPU
Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Memory
Internal Memory
64GB
Internal CPU RAM
4GB
Expandable Memory Slot
None
Camera
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
13
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
13MP
Video Recording Capability
1080p (Full HD)
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
Y
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
N
Power
Battery Type
Lithium polymer
Battery Capacity (mAh)
5000
Talk Time (hrs)
32 hrs 51 min
Standby Time (hrs)
659 Hrs 50 mins
Wireless Charging Available
N
Dimensions
Product Height
165 Millimetre
Product Width
75 Millimetre
Product Weight
179 Gram
Key Information
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Green
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
24
Prizes and Awards Won
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
USB Type-C
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Variant
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Green
Additional Features
Sensors
"Accelerometer, Ambient light, Finger print, Gyro, Proximity"
Water & Dust Resistance
N
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
Show All