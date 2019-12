Product information

The Motorola Moto G6 Play in blue color is an unstoppable smartphone. Enjoy more than you like with up to 32 hours of battery life. Plays videos on the Max Vision HD+ screen with 5.7 inches of reduced frames. Capture amazing photos with a fast-focus 13 MP camera. Unlock the phone with your fingerprint. And do it faster with the eight-core processor at 1.4 GHz.