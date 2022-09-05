We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Mobile iPhone SE 2020 64GB Red

Tesco Mobile iPhone SE 2020 64GB Red

£339.99
Express deliveryOrders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*

Special Offers

Buy A Tesco Mobile Top Up and Save £10 on Selected Handsets
FREE SIM SAVE £0.99

Product information

iPhone SE packs our most powerful chip into our most popular size at our most affordable price. It’s just what you’ve been waiting for.

Product specifications

Screen Type
Retina HD display
Screen Size
"4.7"""
Video Capability
Y
Operating System
iOS
Software Version
iOS 13
CPU
A13 Bionic chip - Third?generation Neural Engine
Internal Memory
256GB
Internal CPU RAM
N/A
Expandable Memory Slot
N
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
12
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
7MP
Video Recording Capability
2160p (4k Ultra HD)
Mains Charger Included
N
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
N
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
N/A
Talk Time (hrs)
N/A
Standby Time (hrs)
N/A
Wireless Charging Available
Y
Product Height
138 Millimetre
Product Width
67 Millimetre
Product Weight
148 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Red
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
24
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
Apple lightning
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
N
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Sensors
"Ambient Light, Proximity Sensor. Accelerometer"
Water & Dust Resistance
Y
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Y
Built-in FM Radio
Y