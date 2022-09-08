We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
There are no items currently in your Basket
Tesco Mobile Iphone 12 128Gb Black
Tesco Mobile Iphone 12 128Gb Black
Offer available
Tesco Mobile Iphone 12 128Gb Black
£729.99
Express delivery
Orders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*
Special Offers
FREE SIM SAVE £0.99
Buy A Tesco Mobile Top Up and Save £10 on Selected Handsets
Product information
An edge-to-edge OLED display. Ceramic Shield with four times better drop performance. And Night mode on every camera. iPhone 12 has it all
Product specifications
Additional Information
What's in the Box
"USB?C to Lightning Cable, Documentation"
Screen
Screen Type
Super Retina XDR display
Screen Size
"6.1"""
Video Capability
Y
Software
Operating System
iOS
Software Version
iOS 14
CPU
A14 Bionic chip - Next?generation Neural Engine
Memory
Internal Memory
128GB
Internal CPU RAM
N/A
Expandable Memory Slot
N
Camera
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
12
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
12MP
Video Recording Capability
2160p (4k Ultra HD)
Accessories Included
Mains Charger Included
N
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
N
Power
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
N/A
Talk Time (hrs)
N/A
Standby Time (hrs)
N/A
Wireless Charging Available
Y
Dimensions
Product Height
146 Millimetre
Product Width
71 Millimetre
Product Weight
162 Gram
Key Information
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
12
Prizes and Awards Won
Connectivity
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
Apple lightning
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Variant
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Additional Features
Sensors
"Face ID, Barometer, Three?axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor"
Water & Dust Resistance
Y
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Built-in FM Radio
Y
Show All