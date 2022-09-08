We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Mobile Iphone 12 128Gb Black

Offer available
Offer available

£729.99
Express deliveryOrders placed by 5pm (Sunday - Friday) will be delivered the next day. Orders placed after 5pm on Friday or on Saturday and Sunday will be delivered the following Tuesday*

Special Offers

FREE SIM SAVE £0.99
Buy A Tesco Mobile Top Up and Save £10 on Selected Handsets

Product information

An edge-to-edge OLED display. Ceramic Shield with four times better drop performance. And Night mode on every camera. iPhone 12 has it all

Product specifications

What's in the Box
"USB?C to Lightning Cable, Documentation"
Screen Type
Super Retina XDR display
Screen Size
"6.1"""
Video Capability
Y
Operating System
iOS
Software Version
iOS 14
CPU
A14 Bionic chip - Next?generation Neural Engine
Internal Memory
128GB
Internal CPU RAM
N/A
Expandable Memory Slot
N
Primary Camera
Y
Primary Camera Resolution (MP)
12
Secondary Camera
Y
Secondary Camera Resolution (MP)
12MP
Video Recording Capability
2160p (4k Ultra HD)
Mains Charger Included
N
USB cable included
Y
Headphones included
N
Battery Type
Rechargeable lithium ion
Battery Capacity (mAh)
N/A
Talk Time (hrs)
N/A
Standby Time (hrs)
N/A
Wireless Charging Available
Y
Product Height
146 Millimetre
Product Width
71 Millimetre
Product Weight
162 Gram
Type
Smart phone
Network
Tesco Mobile
Colour
Black
Mobile Internet
4G
Touch Screen
Y
Manufacturer Warranty Period
12
Prizes and Awards Won
SIM Slots
Dual SIM
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Charger Connection Type
Apple lightning
GSM Frequency
QuadBand
NFC
Bluetooth®
Y
Wi-Fi Capability
Y
Sensors
"Face ID, Barometer, Three?axis gyro, Accelerometer, Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor"
Water & Dust Resistance
Y
Keypad
Touchscreen
Built-in MP3 player
Built-in FM Radio
Y