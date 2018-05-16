Eat the seasons

Fall in love with the best of autumn, with nutritious fruit and vegetables to bulk up hearty stews and fill sweet pies
Enjoyed raw, poached or roasted, pears can be added to a whole range of hearty dishes. Make the most of this wonderfully versatile fruit, from the humble pie to baked tarts – you can even add it to soup!
Much sweeter than onions and garlic, the leek's milder flavour makes it the perfect addition to all your favourite cold-weather-warmers. Pick leeks with bright green tops to enjoy them at their best
The first frost brings parsnips to the table, a delicious root vegetable native to Britain. Pair their nutty, sweet flavour perfectly with roast meat
Add a burst of sweet-sharpness to your autumnal soup, salad or couscous dishes with the pomegranate's jewel-like seeds
With its excellent resistance to frost, kale is as its best during the colder months. For a healthy snack, roast the leaves for 30 mins for crunchy kale crisps
The butternut squash's vibrant orange flesh makes it an iconic autumn staple. Include it in your traybakes this season or blend it up for a spiced soup
Seasonal recipes
Cosy down this autumn with these hearty sweet and savoury recipes
We work hard to bring you top-quality fresh food every day
Together, we ensure our fresh food meets stringent quality standards
We're committed to giving customers a wide variety of quality fresh food at low prices, delivered at a time convenient to you
Our trained personal shoppers are as picky as you are and will choose the products with the longest expiry dates in the store