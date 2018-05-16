By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Eat the seasons

Fall in love with the best of autumn, with nutritious fruit and vegetables to bulk up hearty stews and fill sweet pies

Pears

Enjoyed raw, poached or roasted, pears can be added to a whole range of hearty dishes. Make the most of this wonderfully versatile fruit, from the humble pie to baked tarts – you can even add it to soup!

Shop seasonal fruit

Leeks

Much sweeter than onions and garlic, the leek's milder flavour makes it the perfect addition to all your favourite cold-weather-warmers. Pick leeks with bright green tops to enjoy them at their best

Shop seasonal vegetables

Parsnips

The first frost brings parsnips to the table, a delicious root vegetable native to Britain. Pair their nutty, sweet flavour perfectly with roast meat

Shop seasonal vegetables

Pomegranate

Add a burst of sweet-sharpness to your autumnal soup, salad or couscous dishes with the pomegranate's jewel-like seeds

Shop seasonal fruit

Kale

With its excellent resistance to frost, kale is as its best during the colder months. For a healthy snack, roast the leaves for 30 mins for crunchy kale crisps

Shop seasonal salad

Butternut squash

The butternut squash's vibrant orange flesh makes it an iconic autumn staple. Include it in your traybakes this season or blend it up for a spiced soup

Shop seasonal vegetables

Seasonal recipes

Cosy down this autumn with these hearty sweet and savoury recipes

Our fresh food approach

We work hard to bring you top-quality fresh food every day

We work in partnership with a trusted range of farms and suppliers

Together, we ensure our fresh food meets stringent quality standards

All of our fresh produce brands offer you quality and value

We're committed to giving customers a wide variety of quality fresh food at low prices, delivered at a time convenient to you

Our pickers are trained to add the freshest items to your order

Our trained personal shoppers are as picky as you are and will choose the products with the longest expiry dates in the store

