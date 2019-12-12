By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Red Cabbage Each

Write a review
£ 0.59
£0.59/each

Per 100g
  • Energy151kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 151kJ / 36kcal

Product Description

  • Red cabbage.
  • "Tesco Red cabbage Carefully selected for its sweet and peppery flavour
  • Harvested by hand Carefully selected for its sweet and peppery flavour

Information

Ingredients

Red Cabbage

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Slice as required.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Steam
Instructions: 6 mins. Place in a steamer for 6 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Name and address

  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6am.
Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy151kJ / 36kcal151kJ / 36kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.1g4.1g
Sugars4.1g4.1g
Fibre4.1g4.1g
Protein2.4g2.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Usually small but they are so heavy that you reali

5 stars

Usually small but they are so heavy that you realise you only need to cut off a small wedge for one of your 5 a day. I like to make up coleslaw with this, a white cabbage and some carrot as a side dish to my dinner. Super healthy and much more interesting than some standard boiled veg.

BEWARE - MINE WAS SIZE OF AN APPLE - VERY SMALL

1 stars

BEWARE - MINE WAS TINY - SIZE OF AN APPLE - MAY NOT HAVE ENOUGH FOR WHAT YOU NEED/WANT TO PAY SO MUCH FOR THE SIZE

It was quite nice needs more cooking than white c

3 stars

It was quite nice needs more cooking than white cabbage

Half red cabbages please. Less wastage.

2 stars

I’m only giving 2 stars as I wish Tesco would sell half cabbages. To use a whole red cabbage is difficult. If Tesco is at all, even vaguely committed to cutting down food wastage, half cabbages would be much better than whole ones.

Good quality!

4 stars

Usually good quality but sometimes they are so small thatI think it should have been cheaper!

