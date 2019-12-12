Tesco Red Cabbage Each

Usually small but they are so heavy that you reali
Usually small but they are so heavy that you realise you only need to cut off a small wedge for one of your 5 a day. I like to make up coleslaw with this, a white cabbage and some carrot as a side dish to my dinner. Super healthy and much more interesting than some standard boiled veg.
BEWARE - MINE WAS SIZE OF AN APPLE - VERY SMALL
It was quite nice needs more cooking than white c
Half red cabbages please. Less wastage.
I’m only giving 2 stars as I wish Tesco would sell half cabbages. To use a whole red cabbage is difficult. If Tesco is at all, even vaguely committed to cutting down food wastage, half cabbages would be much better than whole ones.
Good quality!
Usually good quality but sometimes they are so small thatI think it should have been cheaper!