Happy Easter
The hunt is over! Fill your basket with our huge range of Easter treats, with eggs for all tastes in all sizes
All sorts of eggs
Get creative
Involve your little ones with egg hunt prep by having some fun with crafts. They'll love decorating baskets or cute paper bags to collect their prizes in
A cracking Easter sundae
Open up your Easter egg and fill it with your favourite ice cream. Finish it off with a drizzle of chocolate and caramel sauce and a sprinkle of mini eggs for the ultimate dessert
Something for everyone
Bring the outdoors in
Celebrate the time of revival by decorating your home with beautiful spring flowers, from bunches of tulips to bouquets of lilies and daffodils
Easter bakery
A fresh twist
Wow your Easter guests with a new take on hot cross buns. Shaping them into hot cross bunnies or even pipe crosses on classic doughnuts for some bite-sized treats!