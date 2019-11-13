T Unsmoked Boneless Gammon Joint

Far too salty - inedible
Realise that gammon is salty but this was inedible due to the amount of salt, 2 mouthfuls and couldn’t eat anymore
GREAT TASTE
IMPORTANT. LEAVE THE JOINT IN A SAUCEPAN OF CLEAN WATER OVERNIGHT TO DRAW OUT SALT - REPLACE WITH CLEAN WATER THEN BOIL. I PUT IN ONION, CORIANDER SEED, PEPPER AND GARLIC - TASTES FANTASTIC BUT NEED TO TAKE IT OFF THE BOIL THEN LEAVE TO STAND FOR AN HOUR
Awful, looks can be deceiving
This joint was awful. It was as if it had been three pieces of gammon put together under one piece of fat/rind. Take the string off to remove rind and it falls to pieces. Disgraceful considering cost of joint. The meat was very poor quality. Considering Tesco's reputation for quality, this is way below standard. This is second time I have experienced this with gammon joints, never again.
GREAT GAMMON
LOVELY GAMMON JOINTS
Excellent!!!
Probably the best piece of gammon I've bought in years. Roasted with honey, it was tender, succulent and the family loved it.
Tooooooo salty!!! Not possible to eat!!!!
So salty!!! It’s unbelievable!! Not possible to eat!!! I bought 4 ! I spent 5 hours in the kitchen! I made huge dinner for my family and we couldn’t eat it!!! What were left-just salad,few sauces made by myself (as demi-glacé,robez and bearnaise -FOR THE GAMMON!!! And desserts! Terrible!!! Stop adding salt into the meat! We can do it by ourselves! How is possible to serve salty meat???!!!! Toooo salty and I did not add a drop of salt! I thought that chili pepper burns mouth,but NO!!!! TESCO Gammon Joint DOES IT!!!!