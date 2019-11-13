By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

T Unsmoked Boneless Gammon Joint

3(6)Write a review
T Unsmoked Boneless Gammon Joint
£ 8.80
£4.00/kg

Offer

  • Energy1685kJ 404kcal
    20%
  • Fat26.0g
    37%
  • Saturates10.0g
    50%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt7.0g
    117%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked gammon joint formed from selected cuts of cured pork leg with added water.
  • From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
  • Slowly cured for succulence and a full flavour

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 - 30 mins per 500g plus 30 mins Place in roasting tin and cover with foil. Place in the centre of pre-heated oven for recommended time on front of label. 20 minutes before end of cooking remove foil, baste with cooking juices and place back in oven to finish. Remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes. Remove netting, carve and serve.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove gammon from packaging and rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy674kJ / 162kcal1685kJ / 404kcal
Fat10.4g26.0g
Saturates4.0g10.0g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.5g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein16.8g42.0g
Salt2.8g7.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Far too salty - inedible

1 stars

Realise that gammon is salty but this was inedible due to the amount of salt, 2 mouthfuls and couldn’t eat anymore

GREAT TASTE

5 stars

IMPORTANT. LEAVE THE JOINT IN A SAUCEPAN OF CLEAN WATER OVERNIGHT TO DRAW OUT SALT - REPLACE WITH CLEAN WATER THEN BOIL. I PUT IN ONION, CORIANDER SEED, PEPPER AND GARLIC - TASTES FANTASTIC BUT NEED TO TAKE IT OFF THE BOIL THEN LEAVE TO STAND FOR AN HOUR

Awful, looks can be deceiving

1 stars

This joint was awful. It was as if it had been three pieces of gammon put together under one piece of fat/rind. Take the string off to remove rind and it falls to pieces. Disgraceful considering cost of joint. The meat was very poor quality. Considering Tesco's reputation for quality, this is way below standard. This is second time I have experienced this with gammon joints, never again.

GREAT GAMMON

5 stars

LOVELY GAMMON JOINTS

Excellent!!!

5 stars

Probably the best piece of gammon I've bought in years. Roasted with honey, it was tender, succulent and the family loved it.

Tooooooo salty!!! Not possible to eat!!!!

1 stars

So salty!!! It’s unbelievable!! Not possible to eat!!! I bought 4 ! I spent 5 hours in the kitchen! I made huge dinner for my family and we couldn’t eat it!!! What were left-just salad,few sauces made by myself (as demi-glacé,robez and bearnaise -FOR THE GAMMON!!! And desserts! Terrible!!! Stop adding salt into the meat! We can do it by ourselves! How is possible to serve salty meat???!!!! Toooo salty and I did not add a drop of salt! I thought that chili pepper burns mouth,but NO!!!! TESCO Gammon Joint DOES IT!!!!

Usually bought next

Tesco Large Beef Roasting Joint With Basting Fat

£ 10.18
£5.50/kg

Offer

Tesco Cola 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.50
£0.03/100ml

Coca Cola 1.5Ltr

£ 1.95
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Tesco 12 Pigs In Blankets 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here