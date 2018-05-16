By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 
Explore Christmas

Christmas drinks

Whether it's wine for festive dining, party Prosecco or a quiet fireside sherry, we've the perfect drinks for any Christmas occasion

Tesco Finest

Celebrate with some vintage Champagne and elegant Prosecco, sourced from the finest vineyards

Shop Tesco Finest drinks

Exclusively at Tesco

Discover special bottles that you won't find anywhere else

Shop exclusive drinks

Wine

Choose from a sparkling range of Champagne and Prosecco, as well as rich reds, crisp whites and classic port, sherry and mulled wine

Shop sparkling wine

Shop all other wine

Spirits

Essential ingredients for Christmas cocktails or a peaceful after-party tipple

Shop gin

Shop vodka

Shop whisky

Shop cocktails

Cocktail recipes

Add some crowd-pleasing cocktails into the mix this Christmas

Gingerbread Eggnog

Christmas punch

Cranberry and pomegranate punch

Beer and cider

There's plenty to go round with our great-value beer and cider packs

Shop beer and cider

Low alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks

We've tons of refreshing options for non-drinkers and drivers

Shop low and no-alcohol wine

Shop low and no-alcohol beer

Shop mixers and soft drinks

Shop hot drinks

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here