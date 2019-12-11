Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

absolutely delish
Bailey Cream is a lovely drink, it's so mild and creamy absolutely delish
I do like this but remember to shake the bottle each time before you have any; otherwise the whisky goes to the bottom of the bottle and you do not get the full flavour.
FAB U LOUS
Exceptional drink bought only for me. Can’t bring myself to share it.
Smooth and creamy
Creamy and smooth, very refreshing served with ice :-) Even better on these hot, humid nights. I store open bottle in the fridge.
Lovely drink..
Very nice, all time year, ice cubes in Summer, on its on in winter, very lovely drink....