We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Great nights in
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Tobacco & Alternatives
Cigars, Cigarillos & Pipe
Cigars, Cigarillos & Pipe
Showing
1 to 24
of
25 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
3 Categories
Filter by
Cigars
(20)
Filter by
Cigarillos
(1)
Filter by
Pipe
(4)
13 Brands
Filter by
Royal Dutch
(5)
Filter by
Cafe Creme
(3)
Filter by
Hamlet
(3)
Filter by
Henri
Winterman
(2)
Filter by
Moments
(2)
Filter by
Panama
(2)
Filter by
Signature
(2)
Filter by
Classic
(1)
Filter by
Condor
(1)
Filter by
Gold Block
(1)
Filter by
Special
Virginia
(1)
Filter by
St.Bruno
(1)
Filter by
Sterling
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(25)
Signature Blue 5 X 10 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
29.09
£
0.58
/each
Add Signature Blue 5 X 10 Pack
Add
add Signature Blue 5 X 10 Pack to basket
Hamlet Fine 5 X 5 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
32.65
£
1.31
/each
Add Hamlet Fine 5 X 5 Pack
Add
add Hamlet Fine 5 X 5 Pack to basket
Panama Thin Panatellas 5 X 6 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
35.00
£
5.84
/each
Add Panama Thin Panatellas 5 X 6 Pack
Add
add Panama Thin Panatellas 5 X 6 Pack to basket
Signature Red Filter 5X10 Cigars
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
26.24
£
2.63
/each
Add Signature Red Filter 5X10 Cigars
Add
add Signature Red Filter 5X10 Cigars to basket
Classic Fine Cigars 25Pk
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
35.50
£
7.10
/each
Add Classic Fine Cigars 25Pk
Add
add Classic Fine Cigars 25Pk to basket
Signature Original 5 X 10 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
29.09
£
0.58
/each
Add Signature Original 5 X 10 Pack
Add
add Signature Original 5 X 10 Pack to basket
Condor Ready Rubbed 50G
Write a review
Rest of
Pipe
shelf
£
16.89
£
3.38
/10g
Add Condor Ready Rubbed 50G
Add
add Condor Ready Rubbed 50G to basket
St Bruno Ready Rubbed 50G
Write a review
Rest of
Pipe
shelf
£
17.12
£
34.24
/100g
Add St Bruno Ready Rubbed 50G
Add
add St Bruno Ready Rubbed 50G to basket
Royal Dutch Miniatures 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
9.89
£
0.50
/each
Add Royal Dutch Miniatures 20 Pack
Add
add Royal Dutch Miniatures 20 Pack to basket
Hamlet Miniatures 10 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
6.75
£
6.75
/each
Add Hamlet Miniatures 10 Pack
Add
add Hamlet Miniatures 10 Pack to basket
Special Virginia Ready Rubbed 50G
Write a review
Rest of
Pipe
shelf
£
16.89
£
33.78
/100g
Add Special Virginia Ready Rubbed 50G
Add
add Special Virginia Ready Rubbed 50G to basket
Royal Dutch Blue Miniatures 20 Cigarillos
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
9.89
£
0.50
/each
Add Royal Dutch Blue Miniatures 20 Cigarillos
Add
add Royal Dutch Blue Miniatures 20 Cigarillos to basket
Sterling Dual Leaf Wrapped 20 Cigarillios
Write a review
Rest of
Cigarillos
shelf
£
9.55
£
0.48
/each
Add Sterling Dual Leaf Wrapped 20 Cigarillios
Add
add Sterling Dual Leaf Wrapped 20 Cigarillios to basket
Gold Block 40G
Write a review
Rest of
Pipe
shelf
£
13.77
£
34.43
/100g
Add Gold Block 40G
Add
add Gold Block 40G to basket
Henri Wintermans Corona Sumatra Single
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
6.09
£
6.09
/each
Add Henri Wintermans Corona Sumatra Single
Add
add Henri Wintermans Corona Sumatra Single to basket
Moments Panatella 5 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
4.87
£
0.97
/each
Add Moments Panatella 5 Pack
Add
add Moments Panatella 5 Pack to basket
Moments Blue 10 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
4.93
£
0.49
/each
Add Moments Blue 10 Pack
Add
add Moments Blue 10 Pack to basket
Panama Thin Panatellas 6 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
7.00
£
1.17
/each
Add Panama Thin Panatellas 6 Pack
Add
add Panama Thin Panatellas 6 Pack to basket
Hamlet Fine Cigars 5 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
6.68
£
1.34
/each
Add Hamlet Fine Cigars 5 Pack
Add
add Hamlet Fine Cigars 5 Pack to basket
Signature Original 10 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
6.17
£
0.62
/each
Add Signature Original 10 Pack
Add
add Signature Original 10 Pack to basket
Royal Dutch Mini Double Filter Cigarillos 10 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
4.96
£
0.50
/each
Add Royal Dutch Mini Double Filter Cigarillos 10 Pack
Add
add Royal Dutch Mini Double Filter Cigarillos 10 Pack to basket
Signature Blue 10 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
6.17
£
0.62
/each
Add Signature Blue 10 Pack
Add
add Signature Blue 10 Pack to basket
Henri Wintermans Panatella 5 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
5.58
£
1.12
/each
Add Henri Wintermans Panatella 5 Pack
Add
add Henri Wintermans Panatella 5 Pack to basket
Royal Dutch Blue Miniature 10 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Cigars
shelf
£
4.96
£
0.50
/each
Add Royal Dutch Blue Miniature 10 Pack
Add
add Royal Dutch Blue Miniature 10 Pack to basket
Showing
1 to 24
of
25 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 1 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(25)
Tobacco & Alternatives
(25)
Cigars, Cigarillos & Pipe
(25)
Cigars
(20)
Cigarillos
(1)
Pipe
(4)
Filter by
BRAND
Royal Dutch
(5)
Cafe Creme
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Great nights in
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close