Clan Mixture Original 50G

Clan Mixture Original 50G
£ 14.75
£29.50/100g

Product Description

  • Original Pipe Tobacco
  • Get help to stop smoking at www.nhs.uk/quit
  • The Pipe Tobacco with the Unique Blend
  • Clan Original has its own character. We use a symphony of more than 14 different tobaccos from around the world to create this blend.
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Produce of

Made in Denmark

Warnings

  • Smoking reduces fertility
  • Tobacco smoke contains over 70 substances known to cause cancer
  • Smoking kills - quit now

Return to

  • www.st-group.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

