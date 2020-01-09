By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Signature Blue 5 X 10

5(1)Write a review
Signature Blue 5 X 10
£ 28.40
£0.57/each

Product Description

  • Blue Cigars
  • Get help to stop smoking at www.nhs.uk/quit
  • Whilst the name has changed, the cigars remain exactly the same

Information

Warnings

  • Smoking causes strokes and disability
  • Tobacco smoke contains over 70 substances known to cause cancer
  • Smoking kills - quit now

Name and address

  • STG Eersel,
  • PO Box 2,
  • 5520 AA,
  • Eersel,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • STG Eersel,
  • PO Box 2,
  • 5520 AA,
  • Eersel,
  • The Netherlands.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50 x Cigars

Safety information

View more safety information

Smoking causes strokes and disability Tobacco smoke contains over 70 substances known to cause cancer Smoking kills - quit now

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A Superb Mild smoke, but why can I not increase t

5 stars

A Superb Mild smoke, but why can I not increase the quantity, ?

Usually bought next

Poppell Electronic Lighters 3 Pack

£ 2.50
£0.83/each

Silver Spoon Granulated Sugar 2Kg

£ 1.25
£0.63/kg

Tesco Blueberries 250G

£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

Tesco Garlic Each

£ 0.16
£0.16/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here