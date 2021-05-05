We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Helpful Swaps
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Weight Management
Meal Replacement Bars
Meal Replacement Bars
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Meal
Replacement Bars
(8)
3 Brands
Filter by
Atkins
(4)
Filter by
Slimfast
(2)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(7)
Filter by
Low sugar
(6)
Filter by
High fibre
(5)
Filter by
No egg
(3)
Filter by
Halal
(2)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(2)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(2)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(1)
Filter by
Low salt
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
Atkins Chocolate Chip Crisp Bars 5 X 30G
Write a review
£
6.50
£
1.30
/each
Add Atkins Chocolate Chip Crisp Bars 5 X 30G
Add
add Atkins Chocolate Chip Crisp Bars 5 X 30G to basket
Atkins Advantage Chocolate Brownie Bar 60G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
3.34
/100g
Add Atkins Advantage Chocolate Brownie Bar 60G
Add
add Atkins Advantage Chocolate Brownie Bar 60G to basket
Atkins Fudge Caramel 60G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
3.34
/100g
Add Atkins Fudge Caramel 60G
Add
add Atkins Fudge Caramel 60G to basket
Atkins Endulge Chocolate Coconut Bar 35Grams
Write a review
£
1.50
£
4.29
/100g
Add Atkins Endulge Chocolate Coconut Bar 35Grams
Add
add Atkins Endulge Chocolate Coconut Bar 35Grams to basket
Slimfast Chocolate Caramel Treat Bars 6X26g
Write a review
Low Everyday Price
£
3.00
£
1.93
/100g
Add Slimfast Chocolate Caramel Treat Bars 6X26g
Add
add Slimfast Chocolate Caramel Treat Bars 6X26g to basket
Low Everyday Price
Tesco Slim Milk Chocolate Crunch Meal Replacement Bars 4X60g
Write a review
£
4.00
£
1.67
/100g
Add Tesco Slim Milk Chocolate Crunch Meal Replacement Bars 4X60g
Add
add Tesco Slim Milk Chocolate Crunch Meal Replacement Bars 4X60g to basket
Tesco Slim Raspberry & White Chocolate Meal Replacement Bars 4X60g
Write a review
£
4.00
£
1.67
/100g
Add Tesco Slim Raspberry & White Chocolate Meal Replacement Bars 4X60g
Add
add Tesco Slim Raspberry & White Chocolate Meal Replacement Bars 4X60g to basket
Slimfast 7 Day Kick Start Pack Starter Pack
£18.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
£
25.00
£
25.00
/each
Add Slimfast 7 Day Kick Start Pack Starter Pack
Add
add Slimfast 7 Day Kick Start Pack Starter Pack to basket
£18.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(8)
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
(8)
Weight Management
(8)
Meal Replacement Bars
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Atkins
(4)
Slimfast
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Source of fibre
(7)
Low sugar
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Helpful Swaps
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close