Slimfast Chocolate Caramel Treat Bars 6X26g

4.5(58)Write a review
£ 3.00
£1.93/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate coated soft nougat and caramel snack bar
  • Could do with some support?
  • For tips, life stories and recipe ideas visit us at: www.slimfast.co.uk
  • Scientifically Proven Plan* Effective Weight Loss
  • SlimFast 3.2.1. Plan®
  • It's simple, easy to stick to & scientifically proven to work*
  • Pick 3 - Snacks a day. SlimFast Snacks or fruit & veg
  • Choose 2 - SlimFast Meal replacements, shakes or bars
  • Have 1 - Balanced 600kcal meal (800kcal for men)
  • Drink - At least 2 litres of water a day
  • Get Active! - Exercise could help you reach your goal
  • Green Dot
  • Go on, treat yourself!
  • Pack size: 156G

Information

Ingredients

Caramel (30%) [Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Sweetened Condensed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Sugar, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate (22%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Natural Vanilla Extract], Sugar, Cocoa Powder (3%), Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Cocoa Mass (2%), Sunflower Oil, Egg White, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Gluten, Peanuts, other Nuts and Sesame Seeds.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Warnings

  • *Substituting two daily meals of an energy-restricted diet with meal replacements contributes to weight loss. The Plan is a calorie-controlled diet. Individual results will vary. Healthy weight loss is 12lbs per week. SlimFast meals are not designed to be your only food add a balanced nutritious meal and healthy snacks every day. Can only help weight loss as part of a calorie-controlled diet and an active lifestyle.
  • If you are adolescent, pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or want to lose more than 20% of your weight then talk about your weight loss plans with your doctor or dietitian.

Name and address

  • KSF Acquisition UK Ltd,
  • 3 Queen's Square,
  • Ascot Business Park,
  • Lyndhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • SL5 9FE

Return to

  • Why not get in touch?
  • Fancy a chat? Call our careline Monday-Friday 8am-6pm on 0800 5874471 (UK), 1850419172 (ROI)
  • Customer Care Team SlimFast,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR

Net Contents

6 x 26g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g↕Per 26g bar
Energy (kJ/kcal)1500/360390/95
Fat (g)102.5
of which saturates (g)51.5
Carbohydrate (g)6316
of which sugars (g)4812
Fibre (g)1.50.4
Protein (g)3.50.9
Salt (g)0.580.15
↕1 bar = 1 portion--

Safety information

View more safety information

58 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice idea

3 stars

I liked the look of these bars, however upon trying one it didn’t feel like a replacement for a chocolate bar! Bit chewy, but good substitute if you’re trying to stop snacking quite so much. The slim fast brand being so obvious on the packaging was a bit embarrassing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty treat bit like a Mars

5 stars

My boyfriend and I loved these snacks so much we bought another pack! They taste a bit like a mars bar with nougat and caramel covered in chocolate. They are really tasty and great for 100 cals for a guilt free snack but perfect to cure that sweet craving after dinner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty & low in fat !!

5 stars

Usually I do find that these diet sweets are not tasty, that's what I was expecting when I was going to eat this. However the chocolate caramel treat bars were really nice , and sweet and didnt even feel like it was a weight loss product. The bars come in a handy multi pack and are a good size. The size does fill you up at your snack craving and doesn't leave you craving more sugar. A perfect sweet treat !! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great treat without the guilt!

5 stars

Cant believe I can have such a nice treat without feeling guilty! It tastes great, safisfies chocolate craving and under 100 calories! Also with the added benefit of it being caramel flavoured! Would definitely keep it in my handbag to squash any bad cravings! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not great

2 stars

I tried these as a healthier snack option, thought they could be worth a go. I was very disappointed, they were chewy and tasteless generally speaking. Not sure if they are specifically protein bars but thats what it felt like i wws eating [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious and chewy

5 stars

Picked up this pack of chewy caramel bars when I started watching what I was eating more. I really crave a chocolate fix in the afternoons with a cup of coffee, and this chewy, gooey chocolatey bar is perfect! I would never have guessed it had less than 100 calories. Will definitely be buying these on a regular basis. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So delicious

5 stars

I am absolutely shocked at how delicious these treats are. I did not expect and chocolate to taste this good being so low in calories. I really enjoyed every mouthful It did not taste like a diet treat at all. Such a great product will definitely re purchase [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Poor

1 stars

They are 6 small size bars which are all individually wrapped. The size of the bar was really small and i found the smell to be bitter and the taste was not that great as i find it too sticky and dry and it was not filling at all. I had quite high expectations from this as i liked the look and the flavour but it failed to meet the taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leave you feeling hungry

2 stars

The product tastes ok. A little dry but I guess that's the comprise with these being "healthier". The biggest issue with the bars is that you always feel hungry afterwards. Not great when you are on a diet. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

tasty product!

5 stars

This Slim Fast chocolate bars make my diet easy! I am really impressed with the taste. This bars don’t feel like they are a diet snack, the taste is very similar to a well known brand of caramel bars but with lower calories which is a bonus. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 58 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

