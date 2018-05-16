Lunch & Snack Ready Meals

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Soulful One Pot African Peanut & Chickpea Rice 380G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Lunch Pots & Vegetarian Lunch Pots
shelf
£
2.50
£
6.58
/kg
Add Soulful One Pot African Peanut & Chickpea Rice 380G
Add
add Soulful One Pot African Peanut & Chickpea Rice 380G to basket
Soulful Tomato & Blackbean Cashews & Quinoa 380G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Lunch Pots & Vegetarian Lunch Pots
shelf
£
2.50
£
6.58
/kg
Add Soulful Tomato & Blackbean Cashews & Quinoa 380G
Add
add Soulful Tomato & Blackbean Cashews & Quinoa 380G to basket
Bol Creamy Coconut Turmeric Daal Power Pot 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Lunch Pots & Vegetarian Lunch Pots
shelf
£
3.00
£
6.67
/kg
Add Bol Creamy Coconut Turmeric Daal Power Pot 450G
Add
add Bol Creamy Coconut Turmeric Daal Power Pot 450G to basket
Bol Posh Noodles Sweet & Sticky Teriyaki Udon 360G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Lunch Pots & Vegetarian Lunch Pots
shelf
£
3.00
£
8.34
/kg
Add Bol Posh Noodles Sweet & Sticky Teriyaki Udon 360G
Add
add Bol Posh Noodles Sweet & Sticky Teriyaki Udon 360G to basket
Bol Piri Piri Sweet Potato & Coconut Power Pot 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Lunch Pots & Vegetarian Lunch Pots
shelf
£
3.00
£
6.67
/kg
Add Bol Piri Piri Sweet Potato & Coconut Power Pot 450G
Add
add Bol Piri Piri Sweet Potato & Coconut Power Pot 450G to basket
Bol Posh Noodles Korean Chilli Ramen 345G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Lunch Pots & Vegetarian Lunch Pots
shelf
£
3.00
£
8.70
/kg
Add Bol Posh Noodles Korean Chilli Ramen 345G
Add
add Bol Posh Noodles Korean Chilli Ramen 345G to basket
Bol Mexican Black Bean Chilli Power Pot 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Lunch Pots & Vegetarian Lunch Pots
shelf
£
3.00
£
6.67
/kg
Add Bol Mexican Black Bean Chilli Power Pot 450G
Add
add Bol Mexican Black Bean Chilli Power Pot 450G to basket
Soulful Thai Red Vegetable Curry With Brown Rice 380G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Lunch Pots & Vegetarian Lunch Pots
shelf
£
2.50
£
6.58
/kg
Add Soulful Thai Red Vegetable Curry With Brown Rice 380G
Add
add Soulful Thai Red Vegetable Curry With Brown Rice 380G to basket
Foodologie 5 A Day Roasted Roots Plant Pot 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Lunch Pots & Vegetarian Lunch Pots
shelf
£
2.40
£
6.00
/kg
Add Foodologie 5 A Day Roasted Roots Plant Pot 400G
Add
add Foodologie 5 A Day Roasted Roots Plant Pot 400G to basket
Foodologie 5 A Day Chilli Verde Plant Pot 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Lunch Pots & Vegetarian Lunch Pots
shelf
£
2.40
£
6.00
/kg
Add Foodologie 5 A Day Chilli Verde Plant Pot 400G
Add
add Foodologie 5 A Day Chilli Verde Plant Pot 400G to basket
Foodologie 5 A Day Burrito Bowl Plant Pot 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Lunch Pots & Vegetarian Lunch Pots
shelf
£
2.40
£
6.00
/kg
Add Foodologie 5 A Day Burrito Bowl Plant Pot 400G
Add
add Foodologie 5 A Day Burrito Bowl Plant Pot 400G to basket
Foodologie 5 A Day Turmeric & Lentil Daal 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Lunch Pots & Vegetarian Lunch Pots
shelf
£
2.40
£
6.00
/kg
Add Foodologie 5 A Day Turmeric & Lentil Daal 400G
Add
add Foodologie 5 A Day Turmeric & Lentil Daal 400G to basket
Bol Sri Lankan Sambar Pot 345G
Write a review
Rest of
Vegan Lunch Pots & Vegetarian Lunch Pots
shelf
£
2.70
£
0.78
/100g
Add Bol Sri Lankan Sambar Pot 345G
Add
add Bol Sri Lankan Sambar Pot 345G to basket
Tesco Chicken Katsu Rice Meal Pot 280G
Write a review
Rest of
Lunch & Snack Ready Meals
shelf
£
1.75
£
0.62
/100g
Add Tesco Chicken Katsu Rice Meal Pot 280G
Add
add Tesco Chicken Katsu Rice Meal Pot 280G to basket
Tesco Chicken & Chorizo Paella Meal Pot 280G
Write a review
Rest of
Lunch & Snack Ready Meals
shelf
£
1.75
£
0.62
/100g
Add Tesco Chicken & Chorizo Paella Meal Pot 280G
Add
add Tesco Chicken & Chorizo Paella Meal Pot 280G to basket
Tesco Snack Pot Sweet Chilli Chicken Noodles 280G
Write a review
Rest of
Lunch & Snack Ready Meals
shelf
£
1.75
£
0.62
/100g
Add Tesco Snack Pot Sweet Chilli Chicken Noodles 280G
Add
add Tesco Snack Pot Sweet Chilli Chicken Noodles 280G to basket
