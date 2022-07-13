We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Wines
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Tins, Cans & Packets
Tinned Meat, Pies & Spreads
Tinned Curry
Tinned Curry
Showing
1 to 9
of
9 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Tinned Curry
(9)
3 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(6)
Filter by
Princes
(2)
Filter by
Stockwell Co
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No egg
(9)
Filter by
No soya
(9)
Filter by
Low sugar
(8)
Filter by
No gluten
(8)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(6)
Filter by
No lactose
(6)
Filter by
No milk
(6)
Filter by
Low fat
(4)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(4)
Filter by
1 of 5 a day
(2)
Filter by
Halal
(2)
Filter by
High fibre
(2)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(2)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(2)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(2)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(9)
Tesco Sweet & Sour Chicken 392G
Write a review
£1.65
£4.21/kg
Quantity controls
add Tesco Sweet & Sour Chicken 392G to basket
Add
Stockwell & Co Chicken Curry 392G
Write a review
£1.26
£3.22/kg
Quantity controls
add Stockwell & Co Chicken Curry 392G to basket
Add
Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi 392G
Write a review
£1.65
£4.21/kg
Quantity controls
add Tesco Chicken Jalfrezi 392G to basket
Add
Tesco Chicken Curry 392G
Write a review
£1.65
£4.21/kg
Quantity controls
add Tesco Chicken Curry 392G to basket
Add
Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 392G
Write a review
£1.65
£4.21/kg
Quantity controls
add Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala 392G to basket
Add
Tesco Chicken Korma 392G
Write a review
£1.65
£4.21/kg DR.WT
Quantity controls
add Tesco Chicken Korma 392G to basket
Add
Princes Plant Based Chunky Vegetable Curry 392G
Write a review
Clubcard Price
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 02/08/2022
£1.50
£3.83/kg
Quantity controls
add Princes Plant Based Chunky Vegetable Curry 392G to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 02/08/2022
Princes Plant-Based Mexican Mixed Bean Chilli 392G
Write a review
Rest of
Tinned Mixed Beans
shelf
Clubcard Price
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 02/08/2022
£1.50
£3.83/kg
Quantity controls
add Princes Plant-Based Mexican Mixed Bean Chilli 392G to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 02/08/2022
Tesco Beef Curry 392G
Write a review
£1.65
£4.21/kg
Quantity controls
add Tesco Beef Curry 392G to basket
Add
Showing
1 to 9
of
9 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(9)
Tins, Cans & Packets
(9)
Tinned Meat, Pies & Spreads
(9)
Tinned Curry
(9)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(6)
Princes
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No egg
(9)
No soya
(9)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Wines
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close