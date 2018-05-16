Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Bakery
From our Bakery
Croissants & Pastries from our Bakery
Savoury Pastries
Savoury Pastries
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Savoury
Pastries
(8)
1 Brand
Filter by
Tesco
(8)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
No soya
(7)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(7)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(7)
Filter by
Halal
(6)
Filter by
Low sugar
(6)
Filter by
No egg
(5)
Filter by
No lactose
(2)
Filter by
No milk
(2)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(2)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(1)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
Filter by
Vegan
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
Tesco Plain Pretzel
Write a review
£
0.75
£
0.75
/each
Add Tesco Plain Pretzel
Add
add Tesco Plain Pretzel to basket
Tesco Meat Free Sausage Roll
Write a review
£
0.75
£
0.75
/each
Add Tesco Meat Free Sausage Roll
Add
add Tesco Meat Free Sausage Roll to basket
Tesco Pizza Pocket Pastry
Write a review
£
0.75
£
0.75
/each
Add Tesco Pizza Pocket Pastry
Add
add Tesco Pizza Pocket Pastry to basket
Tesco Cheese Twist
Write a review
£
0.75
£
0.75
/each
Add Tesco Cheese Twist
Add
add Tesco Cheese Twist to basket
Tesco Cheese And Onion Slice
Write a review
£
0.75
£
0.75
/each
Add Tesco Cheese And Onion Slice
Add
add Tesco Cheese And Onion Slice to basket
Tesco Tomato Cheese And Garlic Swirly
Write a review
£
0.75
£
0.75
/each
Add Tesco Tomato Cheese And Garlic Swirly
Add
add Tesco Tomato Cheese And Garlic Swirly to basket
Tesco Mediterranean Vegetable Flatbread
Write a review
£
0.75
£
0.75
/each
Add Tesco Mediterranean Vegetable Flatbread
Add
add Tesco Mediterranean Vegetable Flatbread to basket
Tesco Mozzarella Basil And Tomato Flatbread
Write a review
£
0.75
£
0.75
/each
Add Tesco Mozzarella Basil And Tomato Flatbread
Add
add Tesco Mozzarella Basil And Tomato Flatbread to basket
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Bakery
(8)
From our Bakery
(8)
Croissants & Pastries from our Bakery
(8)
Savoury Pastries
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(8)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
No soya
(7)
Pescetarian
(7)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close