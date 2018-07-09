Terms & Conditions

Use of the Site The Site is provided to you free of charge for your personal use subject to these Terms. By using the Site you agree to be bound by these Terms. All orders and purchases made on the Site will also be governed by the relevant Product Terms below: Tesco Grocery

Embroidered uniform, SIM free and pay as you go mobile phones

Clubcard

Tesco Wine ; each an "Online Store", together the "Online Stores" Please note that Tesco Bank, Tesco Mobile and Tesco Photo are not operated by Tesco Stores Limited and any services ordered from these websites are subject to the terms and conditions available on the relevant website. For the purpose of these Terms, the Tesco Bank, Tesco Mobile and Tesco Photo sites are not classified as part of the Site. THESE TERMS AND CONDITIONS DO NOT AFFECT YOUR STATUTORY RIGHTS.

Amendments We may update these Terms from time to time and any changes will be notified to you via the e-mail address provided by you on registration or via a suitable announcement on the Site. The changes will apply to the use of the Site after we have given notice. If you do not wish to accept the new Terms you should not continue to use the Site and the Online Stores. If you continue to use the Site after the date on which the change comes into effect, your use of the Site indicates your agreement to be bound by the new Terms.

Registration To register on the Site you must be over eighteen years of age. You must ensure that the details provided by you on registration or at any time are correct and complete. Please inform us of any changes to your information by updating your personal details to ensure that our records are correct.

Password and security When you register to use the Site you will be asked to create a password. You must keep this password confidential and must not disclose it or share it with anyone. You will be responsible for all activities and orders that occur or are submitted under your password. If you know or suspect that someone else knows your password you should notify us by contacting Customer Services (see below for contact details). If Tesco has reason to believe that there is likely to be a breach of security or misuse of the Site, we may require you to change your password or we may suspend your account in accordance with paragraph 10 below.

Clubcard When you register for an account to shop on the Site, a Clubcard account will be automatically opened for you, unless you already have one. By registering for an account on the Site, you agree to be bound by the Clubcard Terms and Conditions. Bonus coupons received with the quarterly Clubcard mailing or handed out in-store, and product or discount coupons issued by manufacturers or promoters cannot be redeemed against purchases from the Site.

Standard eCoupon Terms and Conditions Using eCoupons eCoupons can only be used online at www.tesco.com subject to these general terms and conditions, and any other specific conditions notified to you on the issue of an eCoupon. No eCoupon is redeemable through any website owned or operated by Tesco Stores Limited (Tesco") other than tesco.com or any Tesco store. An eCoupon is redeemed by entering its code at the appropriate point in the online purchase process. Redemption may be subject to you providing proof of entitlement to use the eCoupon. Your use of an eCoupon indicates your agreement to be bound by these eCoupon Terms and Conditions. Distribution of eCoupons eCoupons are, and remain at all times, the property of Tesco. The right to use an eCoupon is personal to the original recipient and may not be transferred. No eCoupon may be copied, reproduced, distributed, or published directly or indirectly in any form or by any means for use by an entity other than the original recipient, or stored in a data retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Tesco. eCoupons distributed or circulated without the written approval of Tesco, for example on an Internet message board or on a "bargains" website, are not valid for use and may be refused or cancelled. Permitted usage of eCoupons Unless expressly stated otherwise at the time of issue of the eCoupon; Each issued eCoupon will be valid for use by a recipient only once, Only one eCoupon will be valid for use per customer or household, as the case may be, and, An eCoupon may not be used in conjunction with any other special offer or eCoupon. Even where eCoupons expressly state at the time of issue that they may be used in conjunction with other eCoupons or offers, any eCoupon code beginning X may not be used in conjunction with any other eCoupon code that also begins X. Even where eCoupons expressly state at the time of issue that they may be used in conjunction with other eCoupons or offers, any eCoupon code beginning TDX may not be used in conjunction with any other eCoupon code that also begins TDX. eCoupons cannot be exchanged for cash or used to purchase gift-vouchers. eCoupons cannot be used in conjunction with purchases from the Tesco Jersey online store Excluded goods and services Certain goods or services are excluded from all eCoupon offers. These include tobacco, infant formula milk and prescription medicines, or purchases from Tesco Outlet eBay store. From time to time other goods or services may be excluded and any such further exclusion will be notified to you along with the eCoupon or through the tesco.com website. eCoupons may be limited to redemption in respect of certain products or services or certain products or services may be excluded from the ambit of use of the eCoupon, in which case notice will be given to you at the time of issue of the eCoupon. Excluded goods and services will not count towards any qualifying conditions for offers and will not benefit from any promotional discount. Minimum spend requirements Where the redemption of an eCoupon is subject to a minimum spending requirement, the redemption is only permitted in respect of the purchase of qualifying products which will be communicated to you at the time of issue of the eCoupon. Excluded products and supplementary charges, such as delivery, gift wrap or postage & packing, shall not count towards a minimum spending requirement. If more than one minimum spend offer is valid for use in an order, there must be sufficient qualifying spend to meet the requirements of each offer in total. For example, to use a £3 off £30 eCoupon and a £5 off £50 eCoupon in the same transaction (assuming that these eCoupons can be used together), you must spend at least £80. Calculation of discount Where an online offer states that a percentage discount will be given on a purchase, the cost of the qualifying purchases will be reduced by the stated discount percentage. Where purchases are stated to be offered on a "VAT-free" basis, the prices of qualifying items will be reduced by the equivalent of VAT. At the current VAT rate of 20% this equates to a discount of 16.67%. Supplementary charges such as delivery or postage & packing shall not be discounted unless specifically stated in the offer description. Security and Fraud When you use an eCoupon you warrant to Tesco that you are the duly authorised recipient of the eCoupon and that you are using it in good faith. If you redeem, attempt to redeem or encourage the redemption of eCoupons to obtain discounts to which you or a third party are not entitled you may be committing a civil or criminal offence. If we reasonably believe that any eCoupon is being used unlawfully or illegally we may reject or cancel any eCoupon and you agree that you will have no claim against us in respect of any rejection or cancellation. Tesco reserves the right to take any further action it deems appropriate in such instances. Limitation of liability At all times our acceptance of an order takes place on despatch of the order, at which point the purchase contract will be made and you will be charged for your order. All offers are subject to availability and while stocks last. Tesco shall not be liable to any customer or household for any financial loss arising out of the refusal, cancellation or withdrawal of any eCoupon or any failure or inability of a customer or household to use an e-Coupon for any reason. Miscellaneous We reserve the right to vary or terminate the operation of any eCoupon at any time without notice. The failure of Tesco to take any action in respect of a breach of these terms and conditions shall not constitute a waiver of their enforceablility. Tesco reserves its rights in respect of these terms and conditions at all times. Colleague Coupons From time to time, we may issue coupons specifically to be used by Tesco colleagues, or Tesco Colleague Clubcard holders (including Card for Life holders, second Colleague Clubcard holders and some subsidiary businesses). We reserve the right to vary or terminate the operation of any colleague coupon or eCoupon at any time without notice. Please note: Christmas “Thank You” voucher booklets contain a set number of “£1 off when you spend £5 at Tesco” coupons. Further to the exclusions listed above, please note that these coupons exclude purchases at any cafe, tobacco kiosks, or on fuel, lottery products, gift cards, e-top up, opticians, alcohol, phone store, savings stamps, postage stamps, prescription medicines, infant milk formula, at Tesco Direct, Tesco Bank or on travel money.

Intellectual property The content of the Site is protected by copyright, trade marks, database and other intellectual property rights. You may retrieve and display the content of the Site on a computer screen, store such content in electronic form on disk (but not any server or other storage device connected to a network) or print one copy of such content for your own personal, non-commercial use, provided you keep intact all and any copyright and proprietary notices. You may not otherwise reproduce, modify, copy or distribute or use for commercial purposes any of the materials or content on the Site without written permission from Tesco. No licence is granted to you in these Terms to use any trade mark of Tesco.com or its affiliated companies including, without limitation, the trade marks TESCO, TESCO.COM and TESCO CLUBCARD.

Ratings and Reviews By submitting any content to the Site you agree that: You are the sole author of and are personally responsible for any content you submit (e.g. a written review) and you own any intellectual property rights that relate to it;

all 'moral rights' that you may have in such content have been voluntarily waived by you; and

We may contact you at the e-mail address attached to your account to request a review or to notify you about the status of your review. You agree that you won't submit anything that: is false, inaccurate, or misleading;

you have been paid or rewarded for, if such compensation influenced the content of your review in any way;

has been copied from anyone else, or infringes on any third party’s copyright, patent, trademark, trade secret or other proprietary rights or rights of publicity or privacy;

violates any law or is considered to be offensive e.g. threatening, libellous or racially or religiously biased;

includes references to other websites or any contact information (e.g. email addresses or phone numbers); or

contains any computer viruses, worms or other potentially damaging computer programs or files. Ratings and written reviews will generally be posted within two to four business days. Tesco reserves the right to remove or to refuse to post any submission for any reason.

Tesco Social Media Community Rules We encourage comments on Tesco related subjects in an intelligent and constructive manner. We reflect a wide range of interests for the benefit of all of our users.

Treat others as you would like to be treated. Be polite, even if you disagree. Abusive language, aggression and bullying are not allowed (whether aimed at users, individuals, Tesco or other companies). Distressing content is also banned.

We will try to help you with any queries, but to respect your privacy we cannot ask for personal contact details on this page. It may be necessary to ask you to contact us via Private Message/Direct Message.

To safeguard the privacy of individuals any postings including information that may identify individual's offline will be removed.

Repeated duplicate postings (spam) by the same user or groups will be removed as they clutter up discussions for other users.

Comments subject to legal issues (slander, defamation, contempt of court) or publicising / encouraging / endorsing illegal activity will be removed.

Content with overt religious or political bias intended to incite others will be removed. Aggressive lobbying that disrupts the community for other Tesco users will be removed.

Impersonating brands or other users or featuring licensed or copyright material is not allowed.

Content containing unverified or false claims about products will be removed.

Finally, Tesco retains the right to remove content posted on social media or block users from posting to any Tesco page for any other reason deemed necessary to create a helpful community. Please respect all of Facebook's terms and conditions. Please respect all of Twitter's terms and conditions.

Availability of the Site Although Tesco aims to offer you the best service possible, Tesco makes no promise that the services at the Site will meet your requirements. Tesco cannot guarantee that the service will be fault free. If a fault occurs in the service you should report it to the Customer Services (see below for contact details) or by email at online@tesco.co.uk and we will attempt to correct the fault as soon as we reasonably can. Your access to the Site may be occasionally restricted to allow for repairs, maintenance or the introduction of new facilities or services. Tesco will attempt to restore the service as soon as it reasonably can.

Tesco's right to suspend or cancel your registration Tesco may suspend or cancel your registration immediately at our reasonable discretion or if you breach any of your obligations under these Terms. The suspension or cancellation of your registration and your right to use the Site shall not affect either party's rights or liabilities.

Tesco's liability The content on the Site is provided for general information only. It is not intended to amount to advice on which you should rely. You must obtain professional or specialist advice before taking, or refraining from, any action on the basis of the content on the Site. Although we make reasonable efforts to update the information on the Site, we make no representations, warranties or guarantees, whether express or implied, that the content on the Site is accurate, complete or up to date. Nothing in this paragraph applies to Tesco's liability in respect of products sold through the Online Stores.

Third Party Websites As a convenience to Tesco customers, the Site includes links to other websites or material which are beyond its control. Tesco is not responsible in any way for content outside the Site.

Applicable Law These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and any disputes will be decided only by the English courts.

International Use Tesco makes no promise that materials on the Site are appropriate or available for use in locations outside the United Kingdom.

Miscellaneous You may not assign, sub-license or otherwise transfer any of your rights under these Terms. If any provision of these Terms is found to be invalid by any court having competent jurisdiction, the invalidity of that provision will not affect the validity of the remaining provisions of these Terms, which shall remain in full force and effect. If you breach these Terms and Tesco ignores this, Tesco will still be entitled to use its rights and remedies at a later date or in any other situation where you breach the Terms. Nothing in these Terms shall exclude Tesco's liability for fraudulent misrepresentation or personal injury or death caused by its negligence.

Using our diet and lifestyle search function Our food preference search function has been designed to help you match relevant products on our grocery website and app to specific dietary or lifestyle food and drink needs. We work with a team of nutritionists who regularly review the food products we sell to make sure they fit your dietary profile. However, food products are frequently reformulated, ingredients may change and manufacturers’ data may be incorrect or incomplete. That’s why we’re constantly reviewing and updating the filters. Tesco Free From products are produced under controlled conditions to ensure their product claims are valid and not misleading, making them the ideal fit for a diet with specific needs. The search results displayed will contain products from both the Tesco Free From range as well as other products that have been identified as not containing a specified allergen as an ingredient. Bear in mind that other products and filters have been collated by reviewing their ingredients list and any ‘may contain’ labelling, so while they won’t contain a specified allergen, they may not have been produced under controlled conditions. That means we can’t guarantee they’re suitable for a specific dietary need. Our search function is all about saving you time and identifying potentially suitable food but shouldn’t be used as an alternative to medical advice and carrying out your own checks. We recommend that you don’t just rely on information provided on any list and always check product labels. Specific filter info: No gluten Discover products which are free from gluten or do not have gluten-containing ingredients. We recommend that it shouldn’t be used as an alternative to medical advice and you do your own checks on product information. Vegetarian These products are free from all animal products or animal by-products, with the exception of eggs, milk products and honey. They’re also free from all products or by-products of the fishing industry. We recommend that you don’t rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels. Vegan This product list is free from all animal products or animal by-products including eggs, milk products, honey and all products or by-products of the fishing industry. Low fat These products contain 3g or less of total fat per 100g, or 1.5g or less of total fat per 100ml for liquids. This is based on the "traffic light" food labelling system developed by the Food Standards Agency and the Department of Health. Halal These products don’t contain any alcohol or pork. In addition, products containing meat will not appear on the list unless labelled as Halal by the manufacturer. No lactose Everything here is lactose-free or doesn’t have lactose listed within the ingredients. We recommend that you don’t just rely on this information and always check product labels. It shouldn’t be used as an alternative to medical advice and your own checks. Organic This filter produces a list of products which are labelled by the manufacturer as ‘organic’. We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels. Low sugar These products all contain 5g or less of total sugar per 100g, or 2.5g or less per 100ml for liquids. This is based on the "traffic light" food labelling system as developed by the Food Standards Agency and the Department of Health. Sugar-free Products are considered sugar-free if they contain 0.5g or less of total sugar per 100g or 100ml. The value used to define sugar-free is based upon the approved nutrition claim for sugar-free in the EU Nutrition & Health Claims Regulation legislation (EC) No 1924/2006. Low salt This filter produces a list of products containing 0.3g or less of salt per 100g, based on the "traffic light" food labelling system as developed by the Food Standards Agency and the Department of Health. Low calorie Products are considered as low calorie if they contain 40kcal or less per 100g for solid foods or 20kcal or less per 100ml for liquids. The value used to define low calorie is based upon the approved nutrition claim for low energy in the EU Nutrition & Health Claims Regulation legislation (EC) No 1924/2006. No egg These products contain no egg or do not have egg as an ingredient. Please don’t just rely on this information and always check product labels. It shouldn’t be used as an alternative to medical advice and your own checks. No milk This is a list of products which are free from milk or do not have milk as an ingredient. Please don’t just rely on this information and always check product labels. It shouldn’t be used as an alternative to medical advice and your own checks. No soya These products do not contain soya or do not have soya as an ingredient, such as soya, soya flour, whole soybeans, edamame, soya sauce, soya oil (including cold-pressed and refined), and soya lecithin. We recommend that you don’t just rely on this information and always check product labels. It shouldn’t be used as an alternative to medical advice and your own checks. Paleo These are products which don’t contain ingredients inconsistent with general paleo diet principles, such as grains, milk (including milk-based products such as cheese and yogurt), beans, pulses and peas, sugars that are specifically listed, alcohol, e numbers, sulphites and salt. This filter also includes potatoes. We recommend that you don’t just rely on this information and always check product labels. Kosher These are products which are labelled by the manufacturer with a stamp confirming its Kosher status. We recommend that you that also check product labels as well as using this information. Lacto-Vegetarian Products on this list contain no meat, fish, shellfish, eggs or cheese derived from animal rennet. We recommend that you don’t just rely on this information and that you always check product labels. Ovo-Vegetarian This filter produces a list of products which do not contain meat, fish, shellfish, as well as milk and all dairy products such as cheese & yoghurt. We recommend that you do not rely solely on this information and that you always check product labels. Pescetarian These products may include fish or shellfish but don’t contain any meat as well as cheeses derived from animal rennet such as parmesan. Please don’t just rely on this information and always check product labels. Low alcohol Products on this list covers beers, wines, or spirits which are labelled by the manufacturer as no alcohol, low-alcohol, alcohol-free or contains less than 1.2% ABV. We recommend that you don’t solely rely on this information and always check product labels. No alcohol Products here are beers, wines, or spirits, which are labelled by the manufacturer as no alcohol, alcohol free, or contains less than 0.05% ABV and do not contain alcohol as an ingredient. Please don’t just go by this information alone and always check product labels. No caffeine These products are all caffeine-free or don’t contain caffeine-containing ingredients. Please note that this filter will be applied to non-alcoholic drinks only, and not across food products, beers, wines and spirits. Please don’t just rely on this information and always check product labels. Low Saturated Fat Products here all contain 1.5g or less of saturated fat per 100g, or 0.75g or less per 100ml. This is based on the “traffic light” food labelling system as developed by the Food Standards Agency and the Department of Health. High Fibre Products are deemed to be high in fibre if they contain 6g or more of total dietary fibre per 100g or contain 3g or more of total dietary fibre per 100 kcals. The value used to define high fibre is based upon the approved nutrition claim for high fibre in the EU Nutrition & Health Claims Regulation legislation (EC) No 1924/2006. Source Of Fibre Products are seen as a source of fibre if they contain 3g or more of total dietary fibre per 100g or contain 1.5g or more of total dietary fibre per 100 kcals. The value used to define a source of fibre is based upon the approved nutrition claim for a source of fibre in the EU Nutrition & Health Claims Regulation legislation (EC) No 1924/2006. 1 of 5 a Day These products contain at least 1 of your recommended 5 portions of fruit or vegetables to consume each day. The products featured will contain at least 80g of fruit, vegetables, beans, peas or pulses or if dried fruit, at least 30g. This list will also feature juices and smoothies which are 100% fruit and/or vegetable juice. Fruits and vegetables which are sold loose will also feature as these can either form part or provide a whole portion of fruit and/or vegetables. This portion guidance is based on recommendations from the NHS and Public Health England.