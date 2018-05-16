By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

New and trending

Keep up to date with the latest new products at Tesco

Tesco Finest desserts

Our chefs have taken inspiration from much-loved classics and traditional French pastry to create this irresistible range of desserts. Why not try our Sticky Toffee Croissant Swirls, Tarte au Chocolat, Apple Flapjack Crumble or our Salted Caramel and Chocolate Profiterole Ring?

Shop new chilled food

Frozen 2

Frozen fever is set to take over again. 6 years after Elsa first 'let it go'. And you can join in the icy fun with our cool Frozen 2 range, complete with plush figures and dolls - just in time for Christmas!

Shop new toys

Beefeater Blackberry Gin

Beefeater Blackberry Gin is created by perfectly balancing sweet juicy blackberry flavours with the more complex notes of Beefeater’s classic juniper, citrus and floral aromas for a long, refreshing finish – the perfect drink for autumn and available exclusively at Tesco

Shop new drinks

Starbucks® By Nespresso®

Enjoy barista-style coffee at home with Starbucks® By Nespresso® coffee capsules. Developed to work perfectly with original line Nespresso® machines, there are 8 Starbucks® coffee variants available, and the range is ethically sourced and comes in 100% recyclable aluminium capsules

Shop new drinks

Browse new products by category

Check out what else is new across Tesco groceries

Frozen

Chilled

Food cupboard

Drinks

Bakery

Health and beauty

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here