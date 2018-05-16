By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kids' activities

Here are some brilliant ideas to help keep the kids as busy as bees at home

Arts and crafts

Our handy arts and crafts kits and supplies are great for sparking kids' creativity

Shop arts and crafts

Toys and games

Keep them smiling with lots of fun new ways to help them learn and play

Shop toys and games

Make a dreamcatcher

Create your own dreamcatcher with paper plates. You can make interesting shapes by cutting the edges; fill them with colourful patterns; or stick on bits of foil or wrapping paper. Then string them together and hang up. You can even add buttons to dangle on the ends!

Easter activities

Celebrate with some Easter-themed fun

Easter baking ideas

Easter activity sheets

Finding fun

Make up simple clues for a scavenger hunt around the house or garden. Or become a garden explorer and create a checklist for the kids to spot plants, insects and birds. They could even draw some of the things they find!

Bake with the kids

Grab your aprons and get mixing with our child-friendly recipes

Best bakes for kids

Shop baking equipment

Baking zone

DIY lava lamp

You'll need an empty bottle or jar, water, vegetable oil, food colouring and/or glitter. Fill a quarter of the bottle with water, add vegetable oil and fill nearly to the top. Add the food colouring or glitter and watch it slowly mix into the oil and water.

More ways to keep them entertained

Shop stationery

Shop outdoor toys

Shop DVDs and gaming

Shop magazines and books

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here