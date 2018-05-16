Kids' activities
Here are some brilliant ideas to help keep the kids as busy as bees at home
Make a dreamcatcher
Create your own dreamcatcher with paper plates. You can make interesting shapes by cutting the edges; fill them with colourful patterns; or stick on bits of foil or wrapping paper. Then string them together and hang up. You can even add buttons to dangle on the ends!
Easter activities
Celebrate with some Easter-themed fun
Finding fun
Make up simple clues for a scavenger hunt around the house or garden. Or become a garden explorer and create a checklist for the kids to spot plants, insects and birds. They could even draw some of the things they find!
Bake with the kids
Grab your aprons and get mixing with our child-friendly recipes
DIY lava lamp
You'll need an empty bottle or jar, water, vegetable oil, food colouring and/or glitter. Fill a quarter of the bottle with water, add vegetable oil and fill nearly to the top. Add the food colouring or glitter and watch it slowly mix into the oil and water.