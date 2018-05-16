We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Helpful Little Swaps

We're here to help make healthier choices easier with mouthwatering recipe inspiration, helpful tips and simple swaps

Cookbooks

Easy ways to eat more veg with Jamie Oliver

Learn how to get more fruit and veg into breakfast, lunch and dinner with Jamie's top tips

"Give fried eggs a veg boost with a handful of sliced mushrooms and half a tomato fried until soft. Crack in your eggs, season and cook to your liking. Lovely served on a warmed tortilla and topped with slices of jalapeno, avo and little crumbled feta."

Jamie Oliver

Sunshine suppers

What Jamie loves about this happy trio of recipes is that they work just as beautifully in their own right as they do grouped together to create an al fresco sharing spread

Cheat’s mushroom pizza traybake

Topped with a quick tomato sauce, roasted garlicky mushrooms and creamy mozzarella, this traybaked number is a total crowd-pleaser

Try this traybake

Roasted tomato and feta toasts

Brilliantly simple, these crunchy toasts can be prepped in minutes and are a total celebration of flavour, colour and texture

Make a toast

Spring veg linguine

Every ingredient gets to sing in this delicious one-pan pasta dish. Simply cooked fresh veg with a creamy, lemony sauce and fresh herbs – it’s a winner.

Longing for linguine?

Hungry for more?

From deliciously nutritious dishes for the whole family to lighter treats, Jamie has tons of brilliant recipes to help you eat more fruit and veg

Take a look

"Add slices or segments of peeled citrus fruit to a bag of salad or use tinned fruit in natural juice for a cheaper and more convenient option. Speed peel a carrot, crinkle cut some cucumber and toss with extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar and a pinch of salt and pepper."

Jamie Oliver

Helping you to live healthier from our Charity Partners

A diet high in fibre can help reduce your risk of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases and type 2 diabetes. But most of us aren’t getting enough. Why not try our top tips to up your intake?

Everyday swaps to wholegrains

Wholegrains are a great source of fibre. Swap white bread for wholemeal bread today – look for the words wholegrain or wholemeal on the label.

Opt for oats

Oats contain a type of fibre that can help lower cholesterol levels. Try swapping a sugary breakfast cereal for porridge, no-added sugar muesli, or another wholegrain cereal.

Pack-in plant based protein

Beans and lentils have more fibre than meat and it’s easy to add them to your diet. Try baked beans on toast for lunch or add chickpeas to a chilli or curry.

Get your 5-a-day

Fill your basket with more fruit and veg. As well as choosing more wholegrains, having fruit and veg with every meal (they can be fresh, frozen or tinned) is a great way to get more fibre.

Find out more about how the fibre you eat can affect your health

Heart disease and fibre

Type 2 diabetes and fibre

Cancer and fibre

"Get more from your mince in bolognese sauce by browning finely chopped courgette, butternut squash, peppers or fennel with an onion, celery and carrot mix, and add a drained tin of lentils in with the mince. Use in lasagne, pasta bakes and good old spag bol."

Jamie Oliver

