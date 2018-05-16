Helpful Little Swaps
We're here to help make healthier choices easier with mouthwatering recipe inspiration, helpful tips and simple swaps
Simple swaps
You can still enjoy the food you love as part of a well-balanced diet with these options
Easy ways to eat more veg with Jamie Oliver
Learn how to get more fruit and veg into breakfast, lunch and dinner with Jamie's top tips
"Give fried eggs a veg boost with a handful of sliced mushrooms and half a tomato fried until soft. Crack in your eggs, season and cook to your liking. Lovely served on a warmed tortilla and topped with slices of jalapeno, avo and little crumbled feta."
Jamie Oliver
Sunshine suppers
What Jamie loves about this happy trio of recipes is that they work just as beautifully in their own right as they do grouped together to create an al fresco sharing spread
Hungry for more?
From deliciously nutritious dishes for the whole family to lighter treats, Jamie has tons of brilliant recipes to help you eat more fruit and veg
"Add slices or segments of peeled citrus fruit to a bag of salad or use tinned fruit in natural juice for a cheaper and more convenient option. Speed peel a carrot, crinkle cut some cucumber and toss with extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar and a pinch of salt and pepper."
Jamie Oliver
Helping you to live healthier from our Charity Partners
A diet high in fibre can help reduce your risk of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases and type 2 diabetes. But most of us aren’t getting enough. Why not try our top tips to up your intake?
Find out more about how the fibre you eat can affect your health
"Get more from your mince in bolognese sauce by browning finely chopped courgette, butternut squash, peppers or fennel with an onion, celery and carrot mix, and add a drained tin of lentils in with the mince. Use in lasagne, pasta bakes and good old spag bol."
Jamie Oliver