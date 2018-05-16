We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Better Baskets

We all want to feel better about the food we buy, the meals we make and the packaging we use. Better Baskets is an easy way to fill your basket with better choices, every time you shop.

1 of your 5-a-day

Add your favourite fruit and veg to your basket for a more balanced diet

Shop fruit and veg

Helping you make better choices

Here are just a few of the things you’ll find in the Better Baskets range

Reducing plastic waste

Find products with reusable, reduced or recyclable packaging

Shop recyclable packaging
Shop reduced packaging

Fibre providers

Choose higher-fibre cereals and snacks as part of a balanced diet

Shop high in fibre
Shop sources of fibre

Snacks under 100 calories

Enjoy snacks under 100 calories per serving to help keep the 3pm cravings away

Shop lower-calorie snacks

Plant based options

Avoiding dairy? Find plant based options for your cereals and desserts

Shop plant based

Find the products you want easily

Just filter our products to suit your diet with the help of Spoon Guru

More Better Baskets groceries

Giving you more choices for your weekly shop

Shop low and no alcohol

Shop reuse and refill

Easy ways to eat better with Jamie Oliver and WWF

Better Baskets for tastier lunchboxes

Try our veg-packed lunch recipes, created together with Jamie Oliver and WWF

Take a look

Veggie pasta salad

Simple and totally tasty, this portable pasta salad makes the perfect on-the-go lunch

Pasta salad recipe

Spiced chickpea and seed mix

This delicious, make-ahead snack is a budget-friendly store-cupboard favourite

Chickpea and seed recipe

Carrot cake muffins

Each one of these moreish muffins gives kids 1 of their 5-a-day

Muffins recipe

Tesco and WWF join forces

Working with WWF, we have committed to halve the environmental impact of the average UK shopping basket

Proud partner of WWF

We’re working closely with WWF to halve the environmental impact of your shopping baskets – both in the food you eat and the way it’s packaged

Tell me more

Our motto 'every little helps' goes beyond just helping with your shopping

Made Mindfully

We're now making a lot of everyday products with the planet in mind

Made Mindfully

Plant based and vegetarian

We've expanded our vegetarian and plant based range, as more and more of us choose to eat less meat

Plant based

Remove. Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.

Find out what we're doing to cut down packaging and plastic waste

4Rs

Find out about the carbon impact of our Meat & Veg mince

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here