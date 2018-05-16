We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mix and match your base, hero and sauce to create a tasty traybake for 4 in just 30 minutes. All of our combos include at least 2 of your 5-a-day.

Jamie Oliver:

“I’ve created this tasty new range of 123 Traybakes with Tesco – an easy way to get a delicious dinner on the table, in 30 minutes. Pick a veg base, hero and sauce (or try one of my favourite combos), chuck it in a roasting tray and you’re off. Quick to put together, minimal washing up, and you’ll get at least 2 of your 5-a-day per portion!”

Choose 3 items to build your traybake

Start with your base

Select your hero

Add your sauce

Whatever the combo, these mighty midweek meals cook in 3 simple steps

Preheat your oven to 210°C/ Fan 190°C/ Gas 7. Add your base (01) to a large ovenproof dish, then add your hero (02) in an even layer across the dish and roast for 10 mins. Finally, stir through your sauce (03) and cook for a further 20 mins, or until piping hot.

Jamie's favourites

The sweet and smoky sausage combo

Mix herby pork and veg chipolatas with sweet and smoky wedges, and top with sweet, veg-packed tomato sauce for a delicious weeknight meal

