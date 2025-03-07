Filters
Filter by
Tesco and Marketplace products
Marketplace products are sold and sent by our partners and don't come in your grocery order.
Brands
Security Lighting
- Marketplace.
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£12.99
£12.99/each
- Marketplace.
ValueLights Fire Rated Downlight Fire Rated IP67 Chrome Silver Downlight and GU10 Spotlight LED 5W Cool White 6500K Bulb
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£37.99
£37.99/each
- Marketplace.
ValueLights Fire Rated Downlight Fire Rated IP67 Chrome Silver Downlight and GU10 Spotlight LED 5W Warm White 3000K Bulb
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£37.99
£37.99/each
- Marketplace.
ValueLights Pack of 10 - Fire Rated Polished Chrome GU10 Recessed Ceiling Downlight/Spotlights With 5w LED Bulbs 6500K Cool White
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£69.99
£69.99/each
- Marketplace.
ValueLights Pack of 6 - Fire Rated Polished Chrome GU10 Recessed Ceiling Downlight/Spotlights With 5w LED Bulbs 6500K Cool White
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£41.99
£41.99/each
- Marketplace.
ValueLights Modern Fire Rated Polished Chrome GU10 Recessed Ceiling Downlight/Spotlight - Includes 5w LED Bulb 6500K Cool White
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£9.99
£9.99/each
- Marketplace.
ValueLights Pack of 4 - Fire Rated Polished Chrome GU10 Recessed Ceiling Downlight/Spotlights With 5w LED Bulbs 6500K Cool White
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£28.99
£28.99/each
- Marketplace.
ValueLights Pack of 20 - Fire Rated Polished Chrome GU10 Recessed Ceiling Downlight/Spotlights With 5w LED Bulbs 6500K Cool White
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£139.99
£139.99/each
- Marketplace.
ValueLights Pack of 20 - Fire Rated Black Chrome GU10 Recessed Ceiling Downlight/Spotlights With 5w LED Bulbs 6500K Cool White
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£139.99
£139.99/each
- Marketplace.
ValueLights Pack of 20 - Fire Rated Brushed Chrome GU10 Recessed Ceiling Downlight/Spotlights With 5w LED Bulbs 6500K Cool White
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£139.99
£139.99/each
- Marketplace.
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£16.99
£16.99/each
- Marketplace.
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£19.99
£19.99/each
- Marketplace.
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£14.99
£14.99/each
- Marketplace.
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£12.99
£12.99/each
- Marketplace.
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£22.99
£22.99/each
- Marketplace.
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£19.99
£19.99/each
- Marketplace.
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£19.99
£19.99/each
- Marketplace.
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£16.99
£16.99/each
- Marketplace.
FREE Courier Delivery by Fri, 28 Mar
Sold and sent byValueLights Limited
£12.99
£12.99/each
- Marketplace.
FREE Courier Delivery by Sun, 23 Mar
Sold and sent byRinkit
£13.99
£13.99/each
- Marketplace.
£3.00 Courier Delivery by Tue, 25 Mar
Sold and sent byBestport (Europe) Ltd