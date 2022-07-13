We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Wines
Delivery Saver
Household
Laundry
Scent Boosters
Scent Boosters
Scent Boosters
Showing
1 to 9
of
9 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Scent Boosters
(9)
1 Brand
Filter by
Lenor
(9)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(9)
Lenor In Wash Scent Booster Summer Breeze 264G
Write a review
£5.50
£20.84/kg
Quantity controls
add Lenor In Wash Scent Booster Summer Breeze 264G to basket
Add
Lenor Scent Booster Spring Awakening 264G
Write a review
£5.50
£20.84/kg
Quantity controls
add Lenor Scent Booster Spring Awakening 264G to basket
Add
Lenor Scent Booster Gold Orchid 264G
Write a review
£5.50
£20.84/kg
Quantity controls
add Lenor Scent Booster Gold Orchid 264G to basket
Add
Lenor Unstoppables Scent Booster Dreams 264G
Write a review
Clubcard Price
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 02/08/2022
£5.50
£20.84/kg
Quantity controls
add Lenor Unstoppables Scent Booster Dreams 264G to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 02/08/2022
Lenor Unstoppables Scent Booster Fresh 264G
Write a review
Clubcard Price
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 02/08/2022
£5.50
£20.84/kg
Quantity controls
add Lenor Unstoppables Scent Booster Fresh 264G to basket
Add
Clubcard Price
£4.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 13/07/2022 until 02/08/2022
Lenor Unstoppables In-Wash Scent Booster Active 194G
Write a review
£3.50
£18.05/kg
Quantity controls
add Lenor Unstoppables In-Wash Scent Booster Active 194G to basket
Add
Lenor Unstoppables Scent Booster Spring 194G
Write a review
£3.50
£18.05/kg
Quantity controls
add Lenor Unstoppables Scent Booster Spring 194G to basket
Add
Lenor Daffodil & Vanilla Flower Spring Edition 194G
Write a review
Low Everyday Price
£3.00
£15.47/kg
Quantity controls
add Lenor Daffodil & Vanilla Flower Spring Edition 194G to basket
Add
Low Everyday Price
Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Exotic Bloom 194G
Write a review
£3.00
£15.47/kg
Quantity controls
add Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Exotic Bloom 194G to basket
Add
Showing
1 to 9
of
9 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Household
(9)
Laundry
(9)
Scent Boosters
(9)
Scent Boosters
(9)
Filter by
BRAND
Lenor
(9)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Wines
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close