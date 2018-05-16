We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Great nights in
Delivery Saver
Household
Household Essentials
Sewing & Clothing Care
Lint Rollers & Clothes Brushes
Lint Rollers & Clothes Brushes
Showing
1 to 5
of
5 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Lint Rollers &
Clothes Brushes
(5)
2 Brands
Filter by
Korbond
Branded
(4)
Filter by
Tesco Home
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(5)
Korbond Branded Lint Roller Refills
Write a review
£
3.00
£
1.50
/each
Add Korbond Branded Lint Roller Refills
Add
add Korbond Branded Lint Roller Refills to basket
New Clothesbrush
Write a review
£
5.00
£
5.00
/each
Add New Clothesbrush
Add
add New Clothesbrush to basket
Double Sided Lint Brush
Write a review
£
3.00
£
3.00
/each
Add Double Sided Lint Brush
Add
add Double Sided Lint Brush to basket
7M Lint Roller
Write a review
£
2.00
£
2.00
/each
Add 7M Lint Roller
Add
add 7M Lint Roller to basket
Tesco Lint Roller
Write a review
£
1.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Tesco Lint Roller
Add
add Tesco Lint Roller to basket
Showing
1 to 5
of
5 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Household
(5)
Household Essentials
(5)
Sewing & Clothing Care
(5)
Lint Rollers & Clothes Brushes
(5)
Filter by
BRAND
Korbond Branded
(4)
Tesco Home
(1)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Great nights in
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close