We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Great nights in
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Tobacco & Alternatives
Cigars, Cigarillos & Pipe
Pipe
Pipe
Showing
1 to 4
of
4 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Pipe
(4)
4 Brands
Filter by
Condor
(1)
Filter by
Gold Block
(1)
Filter by
Special
Virginia
(1)
Filter by
St.Bruno
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(4)
Condor Ready Rubbed 50G
Write a review
£
16.89
£
3.38
/10g
Add Condor Ready Rubbed 50G
Add
add Condor Ready Rubbed 50G to basket
St Bruno Ready Rubbed 50G
Write a review
£
17.12
£
34.24
/100g
Add St Bruno Ready Rubbed 50G
Add
add St Bruno Ready Rubbed 50G to basket
Special Virginia Ready Rubbed 50G
Write a review
£
16.89
£
33.78
/100g
Add Special Virginia Ready Rubbed 50G
Add
add Special Virginia Ready Rubbed 50G to basket
Gold Block 40G
Write a review
£
13.77
£
34.43
/100g
Add Gold Block 40G
Add
add Gold Block 40G to basket
Showing
1 to 4
of
4 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(4)
Tobacco & Alternatives
(4)
Cigars, Cigarillos & Pipe
(4)
Pipe
(4)
Filter by
BRAND
Condor
(1)
Gold Block
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Great nights in
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close