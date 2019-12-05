Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Home & Ents
Electrical
Data Storage
USB Drives
USB Drives
Showing
1-7
of
7 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
USB Drives
(7)
2 Brands
Filter by
Sandisk
(6)
Filter by
Integral
Memory
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(7)
Sandisk Cruzer Blade 2.0 32Gb Triple Pack
Write a review
£
26.00
£
8.67
/each
Add Sandisk Cruzer Blade 2.0 32Gb Triple Pack
Add
add Sandisk Cruzer Blade 2.0 32Gb Triple Pack to basket
Sandisk Ultra Flair Usb 3.0 32Gb Flash Drive
Write a review
£
15.00
£
15.00
/each
Add Sandisk Ultra Flair Usb 3.0 32Gb Flash Drive
Add
add Sandisk Ultra Flair Usb 3.0 32Gb Flash Drive to basket
Sandisk Ultra Flair Usb 3.0 16Gb Flash Drive
Write a review
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Sandisk Ultra Flair Usb 3.0 16Gb Flash Drive
Add
add Sandisk Ultra Flair Usb 3.0 16Gb Flash Drive to basket
Integral Usb 32Gb
Write a review
£
10.00
£
10.00
/each
Add Integral Usb 32Gb
Add
add Integral Usb 32Gb to basket
Sandisk 16Gb Force Usb
Write a review
£
8.00
£
8.00
/each
Add Sandisk 16Gb Force Usb
Add
add Sandisk 16Gb Force Usb to basket
Sandisk 32Gb Force Usb
Write a review
£
11.00
£
11.00
/each
Add Sandisk 32Gb Force Usb
Add
add Sandisk 32Gb Force Usb to basket
Sandisk Blade 16Gb Usb 3 Pack
Save £4.00 Was £18.00 Now £14.00
Offer valid for delivery from 05/12/2019 until 29/12/2019
Write a review
£
14.00
£
4.67
/each
Add Sandisk Blade 16Gb Usb 3 Pack
Add
add Sandisk Blade 16Gb Usb 3 Pack to basket
Save £4.00 Was £18.00 Now £14.00
Offer valid for delivery from 05/12/2019 until 29/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-7
of
7 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Home & Ents
(7)
Electrical
(7)
Data Storage
(7)
USB Drives
(7)
Filter by
BRAND
Sandisk
(6)
Integral Memory
(1)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close