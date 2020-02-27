Sandisk Ultra Flair 128Gb Usb Flash Drive
- USB 3.0 performance and high speeds of up to 150MB/s1 (32GB-128GB)
- Transfer to drive up to 15x faster than st&ard USB 2.0 drives (32GB-128GB)
- Easy-to-use password protection for your private files
- The SanDisk Ultra Flair™ USB 3.0 flash drive moves your files fast. Spend less time waiting to transfer files and enjoy high-speed USB 3.0 performance of up to 150MB/s. With transfer speeds to drive up to 15 times faster than standard USB 2.0 drives, you can transfer a full-length movie in less than 30 seconds. Its durable and sleek metal casing is tough enough to handle knocks with style. And, with password protection, you can rest assured that your private files stay private. Help secure files in style with the SanDisk Ultra Flair USB 3.0 flash drive.
- H15.2cm x W10.1cm x D0.8cm
- USB 3.0 flash drive
- Sleek, durable metal casing
