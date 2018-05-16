We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Summer
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Haircare & Styling
Hair Accessories
Kids Hair Accessories
Kids Hair Accessories
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Kids Hair
Accessories
(5)
1 Brand
Filter by
Leo Bancroft
(5)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(5)
Leo Bancroft Kids Glitter Heart Headband
Write a review
£
3.50
£
3.50
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Kids Glitter Heart Headband
Add
add Leo Bancroft Kids Glitter Heart Headband to basket
Leo Bancroft Kids Small Glitter Snappers Multi 12 Pack
Write a review
£
2.75
£
0.23
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Kids Small Glitter Snappers Multi 12 Pack
Add
add Leo Bancroft Kids Small Glitter Snappers Multi 12 Pack to basket
Leobancroft Kids 24 Pack Mini Band Pastel
Write a review
£
2.50
£
0.10
/each
Add Leobancroft Kids 24 Pack Mini Band Pastel
Add
add Leobancroft Kids 24 Pack Mini Band Pastel to basket
Leo Bancroft Kids Soft Bands Aqua Mix 10 Pack
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.20
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Kids Soft Bands Aqua Mix 10 Pack
Add
add Leo Bancroft Kids Soft Bands Aqua Mix 10 Pack to basket
Leo Bancroft Kids Animal Clips 4Pack
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.50
/each
Add Leo Bancroft Kids Animal Clips 4Pack
Add
add Leo Bancroft Kids Animal Clips 4Pack to basket
Showing
1-5
of
5 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(5)
Haircare & Styling
(5)
Hair Accessories
(5)
Kids Hair Accessories
(5)
Filter by
BRAND
Leo Bancroft
(5)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Summer
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close