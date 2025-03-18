Filters
Filter by
Tesco and Marketplace products
Marketplace products are sold and sent by our partners and don't come in your grocery order.
Categories
Brands
Lifestyle and dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru. Find out more about each filter
Sauces, Dressing & Marinades
- Chilled Vegetarian & Vegan
- Sausages
- Burgers
- Escalopes & Nuggets
- Kebabs, Strips & Pieces
- Mince
- Bacon Alternatives
- Steaks
- Meatball Alternatives
- Roasts
- Tofu & Tempeh
- Deli Slices, Ready to Eat Pieces & Falafels
- Vegan Cheese Alternatives
- Ready Meals
- Lunch Pots & Soup
- Pies, Pasties & Sausage Rolls
- Vegan Pizza & Pasta
- Vegan Desserts
- Sauces, Dressing & Marinades
- Sponsored
£2.20
£1.47/100g