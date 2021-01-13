Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Valentine's Day
Delivery Saver
Easter
Easter Chocolates Treats
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
Showing
1-24
of
41 items
Show 48 per page
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(14)
Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
1 Category
Filter by
Mini Easter Eggs &
Pouches
(41)
15 Brands
Filter by
Cadbury
(17)
Filter by
Nestle
(3)
Filter by
Ferrero
(2)
Filter by
Galaxy
(2)
Filter by
Kit Kat
(2)
Filter by
Lindt
(2)
Filter by
Maltesers
(2)
Filter by
Milkybar
(2)
Filter by
Smarties
(2)
Filter by
Terrys
(2)
Filter by
Celebrations
(1)
Filter by
Malteaster
(1)
Filter by
Mars
(1)
Filter by
Maynards
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(33)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(33)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(33)
Filter by
Low salt
(29)
Filter by
No egg
(29)
Filter by
No gluten
(23)
Filter by
No soya
(16)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(11)
Filter by
Kosher
(2)
Filter by
Low fat
(1)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(1)
Filter by
No lactose
(1)
Filter by
No milk
(1)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(41)
Cadbury Mini Eggs Tin 319G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
5.00
£
1.57
/100g
Add Cadbury Mini Eggs Tin 319G
Add
add Cadbury Mini Eggs Tin 319G to basket
Cadbury Creme Egg Tin 409G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
5.00
£
1.23
/100g
Add Cadbury Creme Egg Tin 409G
Add
add Cadbury Creme Egg Tin 409G to basket
Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.25
/100g
Add Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80G
Add
add Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80G to basket
Smarties Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Giant Bag 240G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.83
/100g
Add Smarties Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Giant Bag 240G
Add
add Smarties Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Giant Bag 240G to basket
Aero Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Bag 70G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.43
/100g
Add Aero Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Bag 70G
Add
add Aero Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs Bag 70G to basket
Aero Peppemint Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 70G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.43
/100g
Add Aero Peppemint Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 70G
Add
add Aero Peppemint Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 70G to basket
Smarties Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 80G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.25
/100g
Add Smarties Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 80G
Add
add Smarties Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 80G to basket
Cadbury Mini Eggs 96G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.57
/100g
Add Cadbury Mini Eggs 96G
Add
add Cadbury Mini Eggs 96G to basket
Terrys Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs 80G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.25
/100g
Add Terrys Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs 80G
Add
add Terrys Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs 80G to basket
Malteaster Mini Bunnies Milk Chocolate Pouch 58G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.73
/100g
Add Malteaster Mini Bunnies Milk Chocolate Pouch 58G
Add
add Malteaster Mini Bunnies Milk Chocolate Pouch 58G to basket
Galaxy Chocolate Caramel Mini Egg Bag 80G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.25
/100g
Add Galaxy Chocolate Caramel Mini Egg Bag 80G
Add
add Galaxy Chocolate Caramel Mini Egg Bag 80G to basket
Lindt Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate With Creamy Filling 80G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.88
/100g
Add Lindt Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate With Creamy Filling 80G
Add
add Lindt Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate With Creamy Filling 80G to basket
Galaxy Milk Chocolate Enchanted Eggs 80G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.25
/100g
Add Galaxy Milk Chocolate Enchanted Eggs 80G
Add
add Galaxy Milk Chocolate Enchanted Eggs 80G to basket
Cadbury Mini Eggs Bar 110G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.91
/100g
Add Cadbury Mini Eggs Bar 110G
Add
add Cadbury Mini Eggs Bar 110G to basket
New
Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 81G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.24
/100g
Add Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 81G
Add
add Kit Kat Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs 81G to basket
New
Cadbury Mini Eggs Carton 38.3G
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Easter Chocolates 10g-40g
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 05/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
0.50
£
1.31
/100g
Add Cadbury Mini Eggs Carton 38.3G
Add
add Cadbury Mini Eggs Carton 38.3G to basket
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Easter Chocolates 10g-40g
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 05/04/2021
Offer
Maltesers White Chocolate Mini Bunnies 58G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.73
/100g
Add Maltesers White Chocolate Mini Bunnies 58G
Add
add Maltesers White Chocolate Mini Bunnies 58G to basket
New
Terrys Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs White 80G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
Exclusive to Tesco
£
1.00
£
1.25
/100g
Add Terrys Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs White 80G
Add
add Terrys Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs White 80G to basket
Exclusive to Tesco
Kit Kat Bunny 29G
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Easter Chocolates 10g-40g
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 05/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
0.50
£
1.73
/100g
Add Kit Kat Bunny 29G
Add
add Kit Kat Bunny 29G to basket
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Easter Chocolates 10g-40g
Offer valid for delivery from 13/01/2021 until 05/04/2021
Offer
Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Mini Eggs 72G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.39
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Mini Eggs 72G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Mini Eggs 72G to basket
New
Smarties Orange Mini Eggs 80G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.25
/100g
Add Smarties Orange Mini Eggs 80G
Add
add Smarties Orange Mini Eggs 80G to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Mini Eggs Eggs 77G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.30
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Mini Eggs Eggs 77G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Mini Eggs Eggs 77G to basket
New
Milkbar White Chocolate Mini Eggs 80G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.25
/100g
Add Milkbar White Chocolate Mini Eggs 80G
Add
add Milkbar White Chocolate Mini Eggs 80G to basket
New
Cadbury Mini Creme Eggs 78G
Write a review
Rest of
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.29
/100g
Add Cadbury Mini Creme Eggs 78G
Add
add Cadbury Mini Creme Eggs 78G to basket
New
Showing
1-24
of
41 items
Show 48 per page
1
2
Loading more items...
Show 17 more
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(14)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Easter
(41)
Easter Chocolates Treats
(41)
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
(41)
Mini Easter Eggs & Pouches
(41)
Filter by
BRAND
Cadbury
(17)
Nestle
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(33)
Pescetarian
(33)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Valentine's Day
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close