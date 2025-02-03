Marketplace.
image 1 of Creature From The Black Lagoon Universal Monsters Prosthetic Make Up Kit

Creature From The Black Lagoon Universal Monsters Prosthetic Make Up Kit

No ratings yet

Write a review

£13.39

£13.39/each

Sold and sent by Partyrama

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Creature From The Black Lagoon Universal Monsters Prosthetic Make Up Kit
Transform into the Creature From The Black Lagoon with this high-quality prosthetics cosmetics kit, perfect for both men and women. The aqua pots, brush, sponge, cosmetic glue, and prosthetic brow and fins included in this set make it easy to create a realistic monster look for your next costume party or Halloween event.

Sold: Single
Gender: Unisex
Material: Cosmetic
Sold by Partyrama

View all Pretend Play

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here