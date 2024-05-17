96 x 50g Sheba Fresh & Fine Adult Wet Cat Food Pouches Taste of Rome In Gravy

Mars Pet Care

• Delight your cat-foodie with expertly prepared Sheba cat meals inspired by the taste of the most culinary metropoles from around world. • Always an ideal serving for a fresh taste every mealtime. • High quality adult SHEBA cat food in gravy providing complete nutrition for your feline companion in handy cat food pouches. • Sheba turkey and chicken cat food is made from all natural Ingredients, to help provide your cat with a healthy meal • All Sheba cat recipes have been developed with our nutritionists and veterinarians of WALTHAM CENTRE FOR PET NUTRITION to guarantee 100% complete and balanced nutrition in your wet cat food • Our Sheba cat food pouches have a 100% Recyclable outer wrap, helping preserve our environment With the SHEBA Fresh & Fine cat food range it's easy to give your cat the tastes they love with a fine combination of delicate pieces providing complete nutrition for your feline companion. Made from select Ingredients with no artificial colours or preservatives, a wonderful way to bring you and your feline friend closer at mealtimes. Available in 50g cat food pouches. Suitable for all cats over 12 months adult and senior At SHEBA we understand your feline friends desire for high quality cat food and well-crafted recipes. SHEBA has designed a collection of superior cat food pouches, with delicious recipes, making feeding your cat a pleasure every time. So when cats want SHEBA cat, were powerless to resist.

Pack size: 4.8g

Ingredients

With Chicken Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Chicken 4% in the Chunk*), Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Various Sugars, Eggs and Egg Derivatives (0.1%), Milk and Milk Derivatives, *Chunks 46% of product, With Turkey Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Turkey 4% in the Chunk*), Vegetables (including Dried Tomato Powder 0.68%), *Chunks 46% of product

Allergy Information